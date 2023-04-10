ECHL Transactions - April 10

Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, April 10, 2023:

AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Cincinnati:

Nick Nardella, F

Iowa:

Ben Evanish, F

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Kansas City:

Griff Jeszka, F

Savannah:

Cody Karpinski, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Florida:

Add Tyler Irvine, F assigned by Cleveland

Add Will Calverley, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Xavier Cormier, F placed on reserve

Delete Carson Focht, F recalled to Abbotsford by Vancouver

Delete Chayse Primeau, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Greenville:

Add Colton Young, F signed contract, transferred from ATO

Idaho:

Add Josh Boyko, G activated from reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Drew DeRidder, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Evan Cormier, G recalled to Manitoba by Winnipeg

Kansas City:

Add Jake McLaughlin, D activated from reserve

Delete Luke Santerno, F placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Delete Ryan Chyzowski, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Orlando:

Add Michael Renwick, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Michael Renwick, D placed on reserve

Delete Matthew Barnaby, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/2)

Rapid City:

Delete Brett Gravelle, F placed on bereavement/family leave

Savannah:

Add Jordan Papirny, G assigned by Henderson

Add Jett Jones, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Tristan Ashbrook, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Mitchell Heard, F returned from loan to Belleville

Delete Mitchell Heard, F placed on reserve

Delete Ryan Lowney, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/1)

Wheeling:

Delete Billy Higgins, G released as EBUG

ECHL Stories from April 10, 2023

