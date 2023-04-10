Utah Battles for Playoff Spot in Final Week of the Regular Season

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies host the Tulsa Oilers in the final 3 games of the regular season at Maverik Center this Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at 7:10 pm.

Jordan Martel has been awesome for the Grizzlies over the last month. "The Rooster" has a goal in 7 straight games and 15 points (10 goals, 5 assists) in his last 10 games. Martel is a +10 since joining the Grizzlies on December 15, 2022. Keaton Jameson is another player on a roll as he has a point in 8 of his last 9 games.

The Grizzlies have 68 standings points and are currently tied for 5th place in the Mountain division with Rapid City. Utah is 2 points behind Kansas City and Wichita, who are tied for 3rd. 2nd place Allen clinched a playoff spot and have 75 standings points with 3 games remaining.

Utah went 2-1 at Tulsa in January. Last season Utah defeated Tulsa 4 games to 3 in the first round of the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs. There are 11 players on the current Grizzlies roster who appeared in games in the Tulsa playoff series last season.

Tickets for the remaining games of the 2022-2023 regular season are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000. Saturday night is Fan Appreciation Night as well as Star Wars Night for the final game of the regular season.

Games Remaining in the Regular Season

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 - Tulsa at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Bud Light College Night.

Friday, April 14, 2023 - Tulsa at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. AFCU Friday.

Saturday, April 15, 2023 - Tulsa at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Fan Appreciation and Star Wars Night.

