Tickets for 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs on Sale Now

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades announced today that single game tickets for the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by Lexus are on sale now. The first two home games of the South Division Semifinals can be purchased at the Fifth Third Bank Box Office at Hertz Arena, online HERE or by calling the Everblades office at 239-948-PUCK.

Please note that exact dates, opponent and which games in the best-of-seven series will be played at Hertz Arena have yet to be determined. Fans interested in purchasing a full playoff ticket package prior to Saturday, April 15 for increased savings should view the 2023 Kelly Cup playoffs ticket package information, visit HERE.

The Blades will finish out the regular season this week at Hertz Arena starting Wednesday, April 12th for the last regular season hump day deals, score on $3 beer and $3 hot dogs all night long.

Fan appreciation weekend starts this Friday, celebrate with us with a Cam Johnson bobblehead giveaway, presented by WastePro April 14th. Saturday, April 15th is Pink In The Rink Night, presented by Radiology Regional, Everblades will don specialty jerseys and we will have giveaways all night long, including team photo giveaway, presented by FGCU.

PLAYOFF BOX OFFICE PRICING (PER TICKET)

Tier Level Round 1 Round 2 Round 3 Round 4

Tier 1 (Glass) $63.00 $68.00 $73.00 $81.00

Tier 2 (Club) $40.00 $45.00 $50.00 $62.00

Tier 3 (Premium) $33.00 $38.00 $43.00 $55.00

Tier 4 (Terrace) $20.00 $25.00 $30.00 $42.00

PLAYOFF GROUP PRICING (PER TICKET)

Tier Level Round 1 Round 2 Round 3 Round 4

Tier 1 (Glass) $55.00 $60.00 $65.00 $80.00

Tier 2 (Club) $36.00 $41.00 $46.00 $61.00

Tier 3 (Premium) $25.00 $30.00 $35.00 $50.00

Tier 4 (Terrace) $15.00 $20.00 $25.00 $40.00

To learn more about pricing, call or text the Everblades Front Office at (239) 948-7825.

2023 Playoff Format:

The top four teams in each of the four divisions based on points percentage will earn postseason berths. All four rounds in the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs will be best-of-seven series.

The Division Semifinals in each division will see the first-place team meet the fourth-place finisher and the second-place team taking on the third-place team. The two winners in each division Semifinals will meet in the Division Finals, with those winners advancing to the Conference Finals. The Eastern Conference champion will meet the Western Conference champion in the 2023 Kelly Cup Finals.

