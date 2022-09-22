Walleye Add Offensive Piece in Thomas Ebbing

(Toledo, OH) - Forward Thomas Ebbing has agreed to terms with the Toledo Walleye for the 2022-2023 season.

Ebbing, a native of Troy, Michigan posted 54 points (31G, 23A) in 71 contests for the Reading Royals during the 2021-2022 season. He also added another five points over 13 playoff contests for the Royals. The 27-year-old did not play during the 2020-2021 season, but did appear in another 46 games for Reading in 2019-2020 with 27 points (12G, 15A). In total, Ebbing has appeared in 187 ECHL games with 115 points (56G, 59A). He has also skated with Greenville, Fort Wayne, and Brampton.

Prior to being a professional, Ebbing spent four years at Michigan State University from 2013 to 2017. While there, he posted career totals of 143 games, 14 goals, 41 assist,s and 55 points. His best season came as a senior with 16 points (3G, 13A) over 35 contests for the Spartans.

