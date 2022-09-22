Home Opener Update: Economy Section Sold out October 21

Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders, proud ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild and Iowa Wild, announced that the economy section is sold out for the team's home opener vs. the Idaho Steelheads on Friday, Oct. 21 at 7:05 p.m. Tickets are currently available in the center ice, premium and glass sections.

The home opener is presented by Steindler Orthopedic Clinic. Single-game tickets, group tickets, mini-plans, vouchers and Rose Club Season Ticket Memberships are available by visiting iowaheartlanders.com/tickets. View the team's full theme night calendar at iowaheartlanders.com/promotions

Home Opener Promotions vs. Idaho

- Magnet Schedule Giveaway (first 2500 fans), courtesy of Allison Mackin, Realtor, with Watts Group Real Estate.

- Arrive early for a tailgate party at Backpocket Brewery from 4-6pm, which will include a red-carpet intro of the team. The doors open at 6pm to kick off Opening Night festivities.

- Fanbango Giveaway (to all fans in attendance) courtesy of Steindler Orthopedic Clinic. Blackout: We will be wearing our black jerseys all weekend and are encouraging fans to come dressed in black for opening night.

-Opening Weekend Memento Puck (100 branded pucks to be purchased by fans in arena using the DASH auction app, courtesy of DASH auctions).

