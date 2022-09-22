Komets Sign Vet Brett Bulmer

Fort Wayne, IN - The Fort Wayne Komets have signed veteran Brett Bulmer for the 2022-23 season. The team will open the home portion of the season against Cincinnati at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 22. Tickets are on sale now at the Coliseum ticket office and ticketmaster.com.

Bulmer, 30, was selected in the second round of the 2010 NHL entry draft by the Minnesota Wild and made his NHL debut on October 8, 2011. The 6'4 forward has played 17 NHL games and 203 AHL games. The Prince George, British Columbia, native played one season (2017-2018) in the ECHL with Florida. In that season with the Everblades, he collected 42 points (23g, 19a) and racked up 144 minutes in penalties. Bulmer has spent the last three seasons in Europe. Last season, he netted 36 goals and 53 assists, for 89 points in 44 games playing for the Tilburg Trappers.

"Brett brings a wealth of experience to our team. He is a rugged two-way winger that can score and play physical," said head coach Ben Boudreau. "As a veteran, he will be relied upon both on and off the ice, and we believe that Brett can provide an impact in both of those areas. We look forward to welcoming Brett and his family to the jungle."

Bulmer joins Stephano Giliati as the team's only veterans.

