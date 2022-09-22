Solar Bears Announce Partnership with Sonny's BBQ

September 22, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced a partnership with Maitland-based Sonny's BBQ® for the 2022-23 season.

"We're extremely pleased to see Sonny's BBQ continue their support of local professional sports here in Central Florida," Solar Bears president Chris Heller said. "Sonny's has long had a presence within our community, and we're excited to help expand their presence at our games."

Sonny's BBQ pitmasters will be present during Solar Bears food fests that take place during the course of the 2022-23 season, and Sonny's BBQ will provide giveaways to fans throughout the season.

"We are incredibly proud to be sponsoring the Solar Bears this year. Not only are they a great on the ice, but they also value community as much as we do," said Kennon Adkinson, Chief Kindness Officer of Sonny's BBQ. "We are so excited to see where this opportunity leads us and wish them all the best in the upcoming season."

The Solar Bears open the 2022-23 season on the road when they visit the Jacksonville Icemen at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. Orlando's home opener at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center is Sunday, Oct. 23 vs. Jacksonville at 4:30 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.