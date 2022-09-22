Thunder Sign Veteran Defenseman Daniel Maggio

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, announced today that the club has signed defenseman Daniel Maggio to a standard player contract for the 2022-23 season.

Maggio, 31, was drafted by the New York Rangers in 2009 and played in 11 games during the 2019-20 season with Herning Blue Fox in Denmark and recorded one point and 12 penalty minutes. The 6-foot-2, 192-pound defenseman last played in the ECHL in 2018-19 with Norfolk and had two goals, seven assists, and 94 penalty minutes in 31 games. Maggio also appeared in one game for the American Hockey League's Tucson Roadrunners.

"Daniel Maggio has taken some time off from the game but is fully engaged for his return to professional hockey," said head coach Pete MacArthur. "Dan is a throwback to the game and plays both offense and defense. He's a tough player who can change the momentum of a game with his skill or his fists, but his best attribute is being an unbelievable teammate and organizational member. Welcome to the Thunder, Dan!"

The native of Windsor, Ontario has played in 153 regular-season ECHL games with Fort Wayne, Orlando, and Norfolk and totaled 18 goals, 42 assists, and 374 penalty minutes. The right-hander has also played in 174 regular-season AHL games with Bridgeport, Lake Erie, San Antonio, Toronto, and Tucson and has 16 points and 665 minutes in penalties.

Maggio was selected to the 2013 ECHL All-Star Game while with Fort Wayne.

