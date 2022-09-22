Christopher Brown Agrees to Terms with Icemen

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Christopher Brown for the 2022-23 season.

Brown, 26, returns to the Icemen where he has recorded 19 pts (5g 14a) in 25 games played last season, while also adding five points (1g, 4a) in six playoff appearances this past spring. In addition, Brown also spent significant time last season with the AHL's Hershey Bears where he collected a goal and an assist in 25 contests.

During the 2020-21 season, Brown posted a career-high 29 points (15g, 14a) in 54 appearances in Jacksonville. Prior to his time in Jacksonville, Brown registered 19 points (11g, 8a) in 38 games played with the Wheeling Nailers during the 2019-20 season, earning an AHL call-up with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (16 games).

Brown severed as the Icemen's captain last season and previously served as captain for Boston College for two seasons from 2018-2020. The Bloomfield Hills, Michigan resident, was selected by the Buffalo Sabres in the sixth round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. Brown's father, Doug Brown appeared in 854 NHL games in stints with the Pittsburgh Penguins, New Jersey Devils and Detroit Redwings.

The following is a list of players that have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the 2022-2023 season:

Goaltender

Charles Williams

Defensemen

Garret Cockerill

Victor Hadfield

Bo Hanson

Brandon Fortunato

Brendan Less

Jacob Panetta

Tim Theocharidis

Forwards

Christopher Brown

Jake Hamacher

Brendan Harris

Travis Howe

Luke Keenan

Derek Lodermeier

Luke Lynch

Matt Salhany

Sam Sternschien

Mike Szmatula

Jake Witkowski

--

The Icemen open the 2022-2023 season at home on October 22 against the Orlando Solar Bears. Full and partial season ticket packages are currently available! Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.

