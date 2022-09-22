K-Wings Re-Sign Defenseman Collin Saccoman, Sign Jarrad Vroman to PTO

September 22, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Thursday the re-signing of defenseman Collin Saccoman.

Kalamazoo has also signed rookie defenseman Jarrad Vroman to a PTO contract.

Saccoman, 25, enters 2022-23 as a rookie due to only playing 20 games last season prior to suffering a lower-body injury. In limited action, Saccoman scored one goal, notched four assists and amassed 12 penalty minutes.

"Collin came into his own last season," said Joel Martin, Kalamazoo Wings director of hockey operations and head coach. "He is phenomenal on the penalty kill and was an integral part of our back end before injury cut his season short."

The 6-foot 1-inch, 196-pound, right-handed defender played four seasons for Lake Superior State University (2016-2020) and was named team captain for his senior campaign. Saccoman is also an alumnus of the prestigious Shattuck-St. Mary's hockey program, playing six seasons for the boarding institution.

"I'm outrageously excited to be back in Kalamazoo to say the least," Saccoman said. "From the players, to the organization staff, and especially the fans, Kalamazoo was an awesome first introduction to professional hockey. I'm so thankful to be coming back healthy and ready to make an immediate impact."

Vroman, 25, is a Lincoln Park, Michigan native and played 11 games professionally last season for Roanoke (SPHL) straight out of the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. The 6-foot 4-inch, 172-pound rookie played three seasons for the Blugolds (2019-2022) after transferring from Stevenson University in 2019. In his collegiate career, Vroman played 88 games, scoring eight goals with 25 assists and had just 44 penalty minutes.

