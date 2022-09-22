Swamp Rabbits Re-Sign Luke Santerno

September 22, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, SC - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits announced today that the club has re-signed forward Luke Santerno to an ECHL contract ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Santerno, 26, returns to Greenville to begin his first full season as a professional after signing with the Swamp Rabbits from Clarkson University in April of 2022. The Smithers, BC native appeared in five regular season games for the Swamp Rabbits and recorded his first professional point, an assist, in a win over the Rapid City Rush on April 10. Santerno added a pair of appearances for Greenville in the first round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs agaisnt the Florida Everblades.

Before turning professional, the 6'3", 201-pounder finished his collegiate career at Clarkson, posting 17 points (12g, 5a) in 31 games for the Golden Knights. Before Clarkson, Santerno played four seasons at Bentley University, where he recorded 105 points (34g, 71a) in 123 games.

Santerno entered the collegiate ranks after a successful career in the BCHL, where his junior career was capped by a 64 point (33g, 31a) performance in 57 games for the Trail Smoke Eaters during the 2016-17 season.

The Swamp Rabbits open the 2022-23 season, presented by Bon Secours, on Saturday, October 22 at 7:05 p.m. as they take on the newest team in the ECHL, the Savannah Ghost Pirates, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Single Game Tickets for the 2022-23 season are on sale now by calling (864)-674-7825 or by visiting SwampRabbits.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.