Admirals Announce Tryout Contracts for Training Camp

Norfolk, Va - Norfolk Admirals Professional Hockey Club, proud affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes and Chicago Wolves, have announced their tryout contracts for 2022 Training Camp.

The Admirals will bring aboard one goaltender (Kristian Stead), one defenseman (Chris Jones), and four forwards (Ezekiel Estrada, Mike Mercurio, Brett Ouderkirk, Jason Tackett) to Training Camp.

Tackett, 27, spent the 2021-22 season as a member of the Cincinnati Cyclones where he suited up in 30 games and posted 10 points (1g, 9a). His first season professionally came in 2020 when was a member of the Macon Mayhem in the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL). In 22 games, Tackett registered 32 points (11g, 21a) which was second on the team at season's end. The West Chester, OH native played four years at Ferris State University (NCAA) where he played in 114 games and had 45 points (17g, 28a). He played three of those seasons with current Admirals forward Liam MacDougall.

Ouderkirk, 25, recently completed his four-year collegiate career at Norwich University (NCAA-DIII). In his freshman season, the Monkland, ON native had 28 points in 29 games, which was second best on the team. He was named to the NEHC All-Rookie Team and won a conference championship. He would finish his career on a high note in 2021-22, posting 21 points in 23 games (12g, 9a) and was the club's assistant captain.

Mercurio, 22, spent last season in the Federal Prospects League (FPHL) and SPHL, playing in a combined 37 games and posting 19 points (10g, 9a). His stint with the Waterdown Wolves in the FPHL would end with a championship and registering 13 points in 11 games (5g, 8a).

Estrada, 24, recently played in 29 games with the University of Nevada-Las Vegas (ACHA) and was fourth on the team with 24 points (12g, 12a).

Jones, 26, completed his five-year collegiate career last year with the University of New England (NCAA-DIII). He was second amongst defensemen with 16 points (5g, 12a). In 2019-20, Jones had a career-high 18 points and was named to the CCC Third All-Conference Team. On March 29, 2022, The Seattle, WA native signed with the Indy Fuel and played his first ECHL game on April 3 against the Iowa Heartlanders. Five days later, he was sent to the Knoxville Ice Bears in the SPHL. After two regular season games, Jones played in three playoff games and had one assist. In Knoxville, he was coached by current Admirals assistant coach, Jeff Carr.

Stead, 25, recently completed his first season as a professional with the Ice Bears and South Carolina Stingrays. Two of his four appearances with the Stingrays were against Norfolk. The Merritt, BC native was a standout with the Ice Bears last season, going 18-2-1 in net and posting a 2.20 GAA and .923 save percentage.

The Admirals will kick off the 2022-23 season against the South Carolina Carolina Stingrays on Friday, October 21. Puck drop is set for 7:05 PM at Norfolk Scope. Single-game tickets for the upcoming season are ON SALE NOW.

