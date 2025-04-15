Walks Plague Tourists Pitching Staff in Loss to Rome

ROME, GA - Traveling south and opening a six-game road series on Tuesday night, the Asheville Tourists struggled to limit the Rome Emperors baserunners in their 15-0 defeat at AdventHealth Stadium.

The Tourists (4-5) pitching staff could only muster a 54% strike rate throughout the night, leading to a season-high 13 walks. Capitalizing, the Emperors (5-5) plated runs early and often to put the game quickly out of reach.

Scoring began in the first inning with Rome tagging the board for one. Tourists starter Derek True (L, 1-1) threw 40 pitches, forcing an early call to the bullpen. They added another in the second frame before doing major damage.

Nine more runs came in to score for the Emperors in the third and fourth innings. During this time, Rome only gathered three hits.

Finalizing the offensive totals in the eighth, the Emperors scored on another quartet of runs to worsen the blow and emphasize their big offensive night.

Asheville managed five hits with the bats but could get nothing across for the second time this year. Tyler Whitaker strung together a two-hit night with a double.

Suffering their worst margin of defeat in 2025, the Tourists will not have much time to think about the loss as they gear up for a morning game tomorrow against Rome. The first pitch is slated for 11:00 a.m. ET.

