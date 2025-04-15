Dash Bolt Away, Win Big over the Grasshoppers

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - With an offensive surge in the home half of the first, Winston-Salem (3-6) coasts to their first win of the six-game slate over Greensboro (7-2), and trounced the Grasshoppers 10-4. The Dash scored seven runs and sent 13 batters to the plate in the bottom of the first in the feel-good victory.

The series finale between Winston-Salem and Greensboro was set on as perfect a day for baseball as they come - temperatures in the high 50s and low 60s, with a light breeze on a sun-splashed afternoon. Much like the conditions, the Dash played perfectly in the friendly confines to close the season's first homestand.

The top of the first was fast, as right-hander Jake Bockenstedt sent down Greensboro in order to open the game. The dominance continued to the bottom of the frame.

Winston-Salem went on to score their first seven batters who came to the plate that half inning. It started with a two-RBI single from Caden Connor, who scored Sam Antonacci and Ryan Galanie. Jeral Perez, Wes Kath, and Samuel Zavala all drove in a run of their own, and Antonocci, who started the inning with a leadoff walk, capped it off with a two-RBI single to add an exclamation point to the bottom of the first.

By the time three outs were recorded, the Dash looked up at their largest lead of the week - 7-0. The offensive dominance chased Khristian Curtis, the starter for the Grasshoppers, off the mound after just 0.1 innings of work. All seven of the runs were charged to his line.

While the offense poured it on, Bockenstedt continued to cruise. He kept Greensboro at bay for the five innings he toed the rubber and gave up just one hit, a home run, while he struck out three in his first win on the year. In his second appearance in the series, the righty built off his success in the midweek and finished the homestand with a 1-0 record, 10.0 innings of work and nine strikeouts.

Bockenstedt set the tone for Dash pitchers that afternoon. Mark McLaughlin and Tommy Vail each pitched an inning and struck out a combined four batters, with no hits allow.

With the immense run support, the Dash stayed comfortably in control and breezed to the 10-4 victory to close the series on a high note.

Winston-Salem will look to ride the momentum into their next series on the road against Greenville. The first game of the series is set for April 15.

