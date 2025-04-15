Campbell Homers Twice; Claws Roll to 12-3 Win on Tuesday

GREENSBORO, NC - Dylan Campbell hit two home runs and the BlueClaws rolled to a 12-3 win over Greensboro on Tuesday in the first of a six at First National Bank Field. Campbell, Carson DeMartini and Luis Caicuto all had three hits as Jersey Shore had a season high 16 in the win.

With the win, the BlueClaws improved to 4-6 on the season while Greensboro fell to 7-3.

Jersey Shore jumped out to a quick lead with two runs in the first inning. Carson DeMartini stole second and Bryan Rincon scored on a throwing error. DeMartini then came home on a an RBI single from Dylan Campbell. Luis Caicuto then singled home a run in the second for a 3-0 BlueClaws lead.

Zach Arnold added an RBI single in the third to put the BlueClaws up 4-0. DeMartini added an RBI on a bunt single in the top of the fourth. Dylan Campbell took one over the right field wall in the top of the fifth for his first BlueClaws home run that made it 6-0 Jersey Shore.

Micah Ottenbreit came out after four scoreless innings, allowing just one hit with three strikeouts.

Campbell's second home run came in the sixth and pushed the lead to 10-1. It was his second professional two-home run game after he had one last August with Great Lakes in the Dodgers organization. He had five RBIs as well, the first for a BlueClaw since Felix Reyes had five in a win on September 1, 2023 against Aberdeen at ShoreTown Ballpark.

Bryan Rincon added an eighth inning blast for Jersey Shore, his first of the season. Devin Saltiban had two hits in the win for his first two-hit game of the year.

Estibenzon Jimenez (1-1) earned the win, allowing one run in 2.1 innings of relief.

The BlueClaws send RHP Casey Steward to the mound on Wednesday night in game two of their series with the Grasshoppers.

