Double Trouble: Dash Swept by Grasshoppers in Twin Bill

April 15, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - Greensboro (7-1) swiped two from Winston-Salem (2-6) in a doubleheader sweep. The Grasshoppers never trailed in the 14 innings of action at Truist Stadium in the twin bill and won by finals of 4-0 and 4-3.

Headed to the top of the seventh, and the final inning of scheduled baseball for the doubleheader action in Winston-Salem, the Grasshoppers and Dash were back where they were when game two got started - locked in a tie. However, the score wasn't 0-0, it was 3-3.

The Dash had plated two runs in the previous inning, the bottom of the sixth, after a Sam Antonacci two-RBI single into left field that scored both Samuel Zavala and Weston Eberly. However, it was not long before Greensboro jumped back in front.

An inning later, with runners at the corners, Lonnie White Jr. grounded into a double-play that scored the go-ahead run for the Grasshoppers, who took game two 4-3 in seven innings. Carson Jacobs (0-1) took the loss in game two after he surrendered the run in the final frame. Ryan Harbin (1-0) recorded the win.

In the first game of the twin bill, the Dash offense never found their rhythm. In the first inning, Winston-Salem had their best chance of the ball game - two runners on with nobody out. A pair of singles from Antonacci and Ryan Galanie gave the home team a chance to strike from the jump, but they ened stranded on second and third.

The Dash wouldn't secure another hit until the bottom of the seventh which was quickly turned away after a double play from the Greensboro defense ended any threat of a comeback that the Dash had sparked.

On the other side, Greensboro scored three runs in the fourth inning. Omar Alfonzo deposited a two-run home run, his third of the year, over the right field fence. Duce Gourson came in to score from third on a balk by Luke Bell to make it a 3-0 advantage for the Grasshoppers.

In the sixth, Shalin Polanco hit a sacrifice fly to add another run of insurance and the final run of the Greensboro win. The Grasshoppers took game 1 by a 4-0 leger. Garrett McMillan (2-0) took home the win for Greensboro, while Lucas Gordon (0-1) took the loss.

The Dash will look to avoid the sweep against Greensboro on Sunday, April 13.

