Hot Rods Game Notes

April 15, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Ryan's Rally.... The Hot Rods were able to force a series split, walking off the Rome Emperors on Sunday, 3-2. Bowling Green plated two runs in the bottom of the fourth, thanks to a Noah Myers RBI triple and a Daniel Vellojin sacrifice fly. Rome responded with two of their own in the top of the fifth, keeping the game tied 2-2 until the bottom of the ninth. Ryan Spikes became the hero with a sacrifice fly in the final frame, sending Bowling Green on the road with a 5-4 record and a series split against their closest rivals.

Hayden Helps Out.... RHP Hayden Snelsire has had some of the most impressive outings from the bullpen for Bowling Green this season. The reliever has appeared three times, boasting a 2.45 ERA. On Sunday, he hurled 3.1 innings from the bullpen, striking out seven in the process. This passes his 3.0 inning performance with four strikeouts from opening weekend that earned him SAL Pitcher of the Week.

Don't Mess with Myers.... OF Noah Myers is the most recent recipient of SAL Player of the Week. Over the series with Rome, Myers posted an average of .538 (7-for-13), including a homer, a triple, and two doubles, all while knocking in six runs and scoring seven times. Overall this season, Myers is batting .500 (12-for-24) with two long balls and a team-leading 11 RBI during his eight games.

On the Bump.... RHP Chandler Murphy will get the first nod of the week on Tuesday in Spartanburg. The righty had some troubles in his first outing of the year, surrendering six runs over a 4.1 inning outing against Rome. He looks to get back on track after finishing last season at the High-A level with a 3-1 record and a 2.44 ERA over 11 appearances. Hub City will roll out RHP Leandro Lopez for Tuesday. In his first outing of the season against Wilmington, he went 3.1 innings of one run baseball, walking three and striking out four.

