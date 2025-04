Renegades Game Notes

April 15, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades (5-4) vs. Wilmington Blue Rocks (3-6)

RHP Carlos Lagrange (0-1, 15.00 ERA) vs. RHP Mikey Tepper (0-1, 13.50 ERA)

| Game 10 | Home Game 4 | Tuesday, April 15, 2025 | Heritage Financial Park | Wappingers Falls, N.Y. | First Pitch 6:05 p.m. |

Radio: The Beacon - WBPM 96.5 FM - Beacon, WGHQ 92.5 FM/920 AM Kingston, W232DQ 94.3 FM Peekskill, WBNR 1260 AM - Beacon, WLNA 1420 AM - Peekskill

Internet Radio: www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast & www.renegadesonair.com

TV: MiLB.tv & Bally Live App

Tonight's Theme Night: All About Baseball & Jackie Robinson Day

Day of Week Promotion: Baseball Bingo presented by People USA.

SERIES SPLIT: An 8-1 Cyclones victory on Sunday clinched a series split for the Renegades at Maimonides Park in their first road series of the season. Hudson Valley won three straight games, before dropping back-to-back matchups on Saturday and Sunday. After the Renegades earned their first shutout win of the season 2-0 in game one of the doubleheader on Saturday, Brooklyn held Hudson Valley to just two total runs in the final two games of the series.

SOCAL SOUTHPAW: Kyle Carr made his second start of the season on Saturday, and put together another strong performance. The lefty tossed four scoreless innings, allowing just two hits. Through two starts, Carr has allowed just one run in 8.2 innings, a 1.04 ERA. From July 19th until the end of the regular season in 2024, Carr put together a 2.14 ERA in 42 innings across nine starts, recording a 0.84 WHIP and a .185 opposing average.

K MONSTERS: Starting pitching was excellent down the stretch in 2024 for the Renegades, and a new crew of pitchers is off to a strong start in 2025. In eight games, Hudson Valley starters have struck out 50 batters in 39.0 innings, good for a 11.5 K/9 clip. They've also issued just 18 walks during that stretch, a BB rate of 3.2 %. The rotation displays five top-20 Yankees prospects to begin 2025.

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER: Hudson Valley's bullpen looks sharp early this season, recording a 2.57 ERA through nine games, the second-best mark in High-A. They trail only the Fort Wayne TinCaps (A+, SD), who have a 1.76 bullpen ERA this seaosn. Renegades relievers are holding opponents to a .189 opposing average, while striking 42 batters in 35 innings. On Thursday, the Renegades bullpen was masterful. Will Brian, Bryce Warrecker, Hayden Merda, and Hueston Morrill combined for 7.2 scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and striking out 12 batters. The unit collectively sported a 3.06 ERA (186 ER/547.1 IP) in 2024, the best mark in High-A and second-best in the minors.

RBI MACHINE: Jackson Castillo continues to swing the bat well in High-A after joining the Renegades last season. He has a current 10-game on-base streak spanning back to last season. During that span, Castillo has seven RBIs, three doubles, and .400 on-base percentage. The Renegades outfielder had a tremendous night at the plate on Thursday, going 3-for-5 with two doubles and six RBIs. The Renegades outfielder notched two bases-clearing doubles in consecutive plate appearances, driving in six of Hudson Valley's eight runs in the game. It's the second time in 26 games with the Renegades that he has driven in six runs or more in a game. On August 13th, Castillo had seven RBIs, hitting a three-run homer and grand slam.

TEENAGE SPARK: George Lombard Jr. is catching fire at the plate in his first full season in High-A. After consecutive multi-hit games over the weekend in Brooklyn, Lombard has been on base in every game he has played this season. In a current eight-game on-base streak, the 19-year-old is hitting .286 with a .417 on-base percentage, .774 OPS, and eight runs scored. The Yankees No. 2 prospect is having no problems competing with older players at the High-A level.

VANDY POWER: Bryce Cunningham, the Yankees 2nd round pick in 2024, made his second professional start on Sunday, following a great debut last week. The No. 6 prospect in the organization struggled early, allowing five runs in the first inning. However, he bounced back nicely, getting through six innings while allowing three hits after the first. In doing so, Cunningham became the first Renegades starter to go six innings, punching out six batters. The Alabama native struck out 96 batters in 84.2 innings as a junior at Vanderbilt in 2024. He is one of six top 30 Yankees prospects on the Renegades roster.

IT'S WILMINGTON AGAIN!: Hudson Valley begins their season series this week with the Wilmington Blue Rocks at Heritage Financial Park. The two teams will face off 30 times this season, after seeing each other for 30 contests last year. In 2024, the Renegades fared very well against the Nationals' High-A affiliate, finishing with a 20-10 record. That included a 11-1 record at home and a 13-5 mark in the second half. In August, the Renegades earned their first seven-game sweep in franchise history over the Blue Rocks. The SAL North foes will again play 12 times in the first half, before seeing each other 18 times in the final 66 games of 2025. Wilmington features seven top-30 prospects in the Nationals system this year, including their 2024 1st and 2nd round draft picks Seaver King and Caleb Lomavita.

THE HESS TRUCK IS HERE: Hudson Valley welcomed another exciting debut on Wednesday in Ben Hess. The Yankees first round pick in 2024 was outstanding, striking out nine batters in 4.2 frames and retiring 14 of the 17 batters he faced. He punched out four of his last five batters. The Yankees No. 4 prospect struggled with injuries in his first two seasons at Alabama, but was healthy in 2024 and displayed his excellent potential. In three consecutive games, the Renegades had Bryce Cunningham, Carlos Lagrange, and Ben Hess all make their High-A debuts, and each of them struck out at least seven batters.

THERE'S ALWAYS THIS YEAR: The Hudson Valley Renegades have won the High-A East/South Atlantic League North Division Championship in three of the four years they have competed in the league ('21, '23 & '24), but are still looking for their first championship at the level. The 'Gades have advanced to the SAL Championship in the last two seasons, falling to the Greenville Drive in 2023, and the Bowling Green Hot Rods in 2024.

NEW TEACHERS: Hudson Valley welcomes an entirely new coaching staff to the team this season. James Cooper takes over as manager of the Renegades after spending last year at the helm for Single-A Tampa. Hitting coach Tom DeAngelis joins Cooper from Tampa, working for the third straight season with Cooper. Pitching coach Demetre Kokoris begins his first season in the Yankees organization, previously serving as bullpen coach for Triple-A Round Rock (AAA, TEX) the last two seasons.

FAMILIAR FACES: The Renegades' Opening Day roster features 21 returning players from the 2023 and 2024 SAL North Division Championship teams. This includes six pitchers from the 2024 Hudson Valley bullpen that had the best ERA (3.06) in High-A and second-best in all of MiLB. Among position players, Josh Moylan, Omar Martinez, Anthony Hall, and Kiko Romero were all in the 2024 Opening Day lineup last April. Jace Avina, a key part of the offense for much of the season, also joined the squad in mid-April. The Renegades also have late-season additions George Lombard Jr., Jackson Castillo, Brendan Jones, and Coby Morales back on the roster, all of whom played a key role in 2024's postseason run.

STAR-STUDDED: To begin the 2025 season, the Renegades have six of the top 20 prospects in the New York Yankees system, which includes five pitchers. Yankees No. 2 prospect and 100th-ranked MLB prospect George Lombard Jr. is back with the Renegades to play shortstop, and No. 20 Yankees prospect Kyle Carr is on Hudson Valley's Opening Day roster for the second straight year, and will make his first career Opening Day start on Friday. The Renegades also welcome the Yankees' top two picks from the 2025 Draft in pitchers Ben Hess and Bryce Cunningham, making their professional debuts. Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz, the Yankees No. 8 prospect who was acquired in an offseason trade with the Boston Red Sox, starts his New York career with the Gades'. Dominican Carlos Lagrange (Yankees No. 19 prospect) also made his High-A debut.

HOME BODIES: Last weekend, the Renegades completed a series victory at home, taking two of three from the BlueClaws. The 'Gades have not lost a series at home since September 2023. Hudson Valley completed their 2024 regular season with a 47-19 (.712) record at Heritage Financial Park, the best home record of any team in Minor League Baseball. The 'Gades home record was 12th-best among MiLB teams since 2005, with the 2011 San Antonio Missions (AA, SD) having set the standard with a 55-15 (.786) mark.

MISSING HOME: While being the best team at home in MiLB last season, the Renegades struggled mightily on the road last year. The Renegades finished 26-39 away from Heritage Financial Park in the regular season, the third-most road losses in the South Atlantic League. They have started 3-3 in 2025.

