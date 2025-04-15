Grasshoppers Fall to the BlueClaws, 12-3, in First Game of Its Home Series
April 15, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release
GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers fall 12-3 against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws in the first game of its home series on Tuesday, April 15. The BlueClaws improved to 4-6 on the season while the Grasshoppers fell to 7-3. Jersey Shore outhit Greensboro 16-8 while the Grasshoppers had two mishaps.
Outfielder Esmerlyn Valdez led the Grasshoppers offense as he went 2-4 with a double and two RBI. Infielder Keiner Delgado followed closed behind as he went 2-4 with a double. Hits for Greensboro were also tallied by Duce Dourson, Omar Alfonzo, Javier Rivas, and P.J. Hilson.
Leading at the plate for the BlueClaws was catcher Luis Caicuto as he went 3-5 with a double, one RBI, and one run scored. Following close behind was outfielder Dylan Campbell as he went 3-5 with two home runs, five RBI, and two runs scored. Hits for Jersey Shore were also tallied by Carson DeMartini (3), Devin Saltiban (2), Bryan Rincon, Eduardo Lopez, Bryson Ware, Zach Arnold, and Jordan Viars.
Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Hung-Leng Chang as he tallied two strikeouts and gave up five hits, four earned runs, and three free bases on three innings of work. Chang took the loss for the Grasshoppers and fell to 0-1 on the season.
Starting on the mound for Jersey Shore was righthanded pitcher Micah Ottenbreit as he tallied three strikeouts and gave up one hit on four innings of work. Estibenzon Jimenez recorded the win for the BlueClaws and improved to 1-1 on the season.
The Grasshoppers continue their home series tomorrow, Wednesday April 16 at 6:30pm for White Claw® Wednesday. To purchase tickets to any Grasshoppers game visit gsohoppers.com or call 336-268-2255.
