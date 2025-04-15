Lombard Gets Big Hits to Help Renegades to Victory

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - A three-RBI night for George Lombard Jr. and an excellent performance from Carlos Lagrange helped lift the Hudson Valley Renegades to a 4-2 win over the Wilmington Blue Rocks on Tuesday night at Heritage Financial Park.

Lagrange (1-1) was dominant in his second High-A start, tossing a career-high six innings while allowing just two hits and striking out a career-high nine batters. He became the second Renegades starter in the last two games to complete six innings, joining Bryce Cunningham, who did so on Sunday. Lagrange retired 13 batters in a row spanning from the first inning until the fifth.

In the bottom of the first, Brendan Jones walked and George Lombard Jr. launched a two-run homer to right, his first career High-A homer to open the scoring and give Hudson Valley a 2-0 lead.

Jose Colmenares added a solo home run in the fourth to extend the Renegades lead to 3-0. It was Colmenares' second long ball in as many games, and he finished 3-for-4 with a run scored, a home run, and one RBI.

Wilmington got on the board with two runs in the top of the fifth. With two outs, Caleb Lomavita was hit by a pitch and Brenner Cox then singled before a two-run double by Marcus Brown cut the Renegades lead to 3-2.

Anthony Hall led off the bottom of the sixth with a double. Two batters later, Lombard Jr. knocked in Hall with an RBI single. Lombard finished2-for-2 with a home run, three RBIs, and two walks, reaching base safely in all four plate appearances. The 19-year-old is on a nine-game on-base streak.

Behind Lagrange, Will Brian threw three scoreless innings of one-hit ball, earning his first save of his career while striking out five.

The Renegades will look for their second straight win on Wednesday night at Heritage Financial Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 5:45. RHP Ben Hess (0-0, 0.00) makes his second professional start for Hudson Valley, while LPH Alex Clemmey (0-1, 2.25) takes the mound for Wilmington.

Wednesday's game is Where Everything Goes Wrong night at Heritage Financial Park, as Murphy's Law takes hold! It is also the first We Care Wednesday of the season presented by Westchester Medical Center Health Network. Tickets are available at hvrenegades.com/tickets or by calling (845) 838-0094.

Renegades Record:

6-4

