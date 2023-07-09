Walks Haunt Iowa in Finale

DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (50-35) go into the all-star break stuck at 50 wins after dropping the series finale to the St. Paul Saints (52-34) by a score of 20-4, Sunday at Principal Park.

Both teams scored in the first on leadoff home runs, as Andrew Stevenson and Yonathan Perlaza made it a 1-1 game. St. Paul took over from there with two huge innings, scoring five in the second and eight in the fourth.

Their five runs in the second inning came on three bases loaded walks and a two-run single from Kyle Garlick. The eight-run fourth was highlighted by doubles from Anthony Prato and Alex De Goti.

Up 14-1, Garlick drove in another run on an RBI double in the fifth and the Saints got two more in the top of the sixth to go up 17-1. Iowa scored again in their half of the sixth on two bases loaded walks and a ground out, to make the game 17-4.

Trevor Larnach used an RBI single in the eighth to extend the Saints' lead to 18-4, which grew to 20-4 in the ninth on a two-run single by Stevenson. Iowa was held off the board in their half of the inning to end the game and the series in a 3-3 split.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Iowa used a season-high eight pitchers to get through today's game, with five of the eight walking at least one batter. Three of the eight pitchers walked three or more batters. Two separate pitchers allowed six earned runs, while six allowed at least one.

With the loss, Iowa and St. Paul split the series, each winning three games. Iowa took the first three games, but couldn't secure the series victory, dropping each of the last three. The two teams have now split their 18 games evenly this year, at 9-9.

Iowa will get four days off for the All-Star break, returning to action Friday night. First pitch against Columbus at Huntington Park is set for 6:05 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream them for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

