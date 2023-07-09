Cocos Locos de Rochester Game Notes - July 9 vs. Buffalo

July 9, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Buffalo Bisons (5-5, 39-46) vs. Cocos Locos De Rochester (6-5, 40-44)

Sunday, July 9, 2023 - 1:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Casey Lawrence (2-7, 4.89) vs. RHP Paolo Espino (4-2, 4.64)

YES INDEED: The Rochester Red Wings ousted the Buffalo Bisons, 11-6, last night to climb above .500 for this first time this season (40-44 overall)...the Wings recorded 14 hits, their most since 6/13 against SWB, and scored 11 runs, also the most since that same date...CF ERICK MEJIA launched his third home run of the season, logging his third-straight game with an extra base hit, while DH FRANMIL REYES legged out his first triple of the season...LF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN knocked in his eighth RBI of the series against Buffalo to extend his on-base streak to seven games...RHP PAOLO ESPINO starts the final game of the series for Rochester opposite RHP Casey Lawrence heading into the All-Star break.

WANNA BE STARTIN' SOMETHIN': The Red Wings offense led off 7 of 8 innings with a batter reaching safely last night...only in the 5th inning did the leadoff batter not reach...and was one of two innings in which they went down 1-2-3 (8th)...Wings hitters who lead off an inning hold a .288 (184-for-639) batting average this season, which is third-best in the International League...

Since 2005, leadoff (of individual innings) hitters have never finished with a batting average above .275.

JADED: Rochester arms have hit seven Buffalo batters through five games this series, which is the most HBP committed by the Wings this season...the last time the Rochester pitching staff hit seven batters through five games in a series was 8/15/21 against Buffalo when they plunked nine batters...

This season, Rochester arms have hit 48 batters, which is the seventh-most in the International League.

Rochester batters have been hit by the fourth fewest times in the IL (37).

BACK OUTSIDE BOYZ: 2B DARREN BAKER extended his hitting streak to 12 games (.296, 16-for-54 since 5/19) after going 1-for-5 in the win...before going on the Injured List on 6/3, Baker had collected a hit in a team-leading 10-straight games and has gone 2-for-10 since returning to Rochester on 7/7...

The California native boasts a .367 on-base percentage since the start of his streak.

BUILT (RUTHER)FORD TOUGH: RF BLAKE RUTHERFORD extended his team-leading on-base streak to 15 games with a second-inning walk as part of an 0-for-1 day at the plate with two sacrifice fly outs...Rutherford holds an on-base percentage of .429 after reaching safety in every game since coming to Rochester...

Through 16 games with the Wings, Rutherford has driven in multiple base runners five times.

A WILD FRANIMAL: DH FRANMIL REYES recorded his first triple of the season last night and the 25th of his professional career (MLB & MiLB)...his last three-bagger came on 8/19/22 with CHC, against MIL, and his last in MiLB came on 4/18/18 with El Paso (SD), against Reno (ARI)...

Reyes went 1-for-2 in the win, recording his eighth multi-RBI game this year and his second in as many games.

JUMBOTRON POPPIN:CF ERICK MEJIA launched his third homer of the year with Rochester in the win, going 2-for-3 with a pair of runs scored at the plate...coming off the bat at 99.3 MPH, the homer marked the Wings ninth-softest hit long ball this season, and Mejia's softest of his three homers homers (all coming at home) with Rochester...

Mejia has now collected an extra-base hit in three-straight games for the first time since 9/8-11 with TAC, when he hit four doubles through three games.

Rochester is now 3-0 when Mejia hits a home run.

TRAVIS TWO-BAGS: LF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN recorded his eighth RBI this series with a double as part of a 2-for-5 night...the lefty currently leads the Wings in RBI this season with 45, and ranks second in doubles (18), one behind 3B JAKE ALU...

Blankenhorn's eight RBI are tied for the fifth-most in the International League since 7/1.

The lefty has now collected six multi-hit games in his last seven games (14 total this season).

FLIGHTS BOOKED: Rochester heads into the All-Star break hitting .261 (783-for-2811), which is 11 points higher than their pre-All-Star break numbers in 2022 (490-for-1960)...Rochester ranks (tied with BUF) seventh in the International League in doubles (164), ninth in batting average (.261) while the pitching staff has a 5.46 ERA (438 ER/722.1 IP) with the second-fewest strikeouts (666) in the IL...the Wings have pitched the third-most shutouts (4) thus far...

The Red Wings offense has score more runs (413, +13) and hit more home runs (84, +6) than the 2022 squad did through the same number of games (84) to start the season.

In 41 openings this season, Rochester is averaging a home attendance of 5,876, which is 110 fans higher than last season through 41 openings.

