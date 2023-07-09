7.9.23 Game Information: Memphis Redbirds (42-44, 3-8) vs. Indianapolis Indians (40-45, 7-4)

LOCATION: Victory Field

FIRST PITCH: 1:35 PM ET

GAME #86 / HOME #44: Memphis Redbirds (42-44, 3-8) vs. Indianapolis Indians (40-45, 7-4)

PROBABLES: LHP Matthew Liberatore (4-1, 3.13) vs. LHP Jose Hernandez (ML Rehab)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: Bally Live app / MiLB TV

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: The Memphis Redbirds put up three runs in the top of the ninth inning to secure a come-from-behind victory against the Indianapolis Indians on Friday night at Victory Field, 8-7. Following a sixth-inning tiebreaking home run by Aaron Shackelford, the Indians held onto a one-run lead until the top of the ninth inning. A leadoff double by Juan Yepez set up the tying runner in scoring position, and he later came around to score on an RBI single by Kramer Robertson against Juan Minaya. Nick Raposo lined a two-run single into left field to score the game-winning run. A line-drive triple by Liover Peguero got the Indians offense started in the second, plating Ryan Vilade and Canaan Smith-Njigba. Three pitches later, Shackelford drove in Peguero on a sacrifice fly. Later with two outs, Chris Owings capped the five-run frame with a two-run homer. The Redbirds chipped away at Indy's lead with three runs in the third and a run in both the fifth and sixth innings. Jake Walsh surrendered one run in the ninth but stranded the game-tying run at first base.

PEGGY GOES FOR THREE: Liover Peguero connected for his first career extra-base hit at the Triple-A level with a second-inning triple on Saturday night. He collected the team's International League-leading 28th triple of the season while becoming the 17th different Indian to hit a three-base shot. Nick Gonzales leads the team with five triples, followed by Endy Rodríguez and Jared Triolo with three apiece, respectively. The Indians have picked up where they left off from last season, the Indians offense paced the IL in triples with 44.

MACGREGOR TOSSES ZEROS: Travis MacGregor did his part to conserve Indy's one-run lead on Saturday night with 2.0 scoreless frames. He is working on a 6.2-inning scoreless streak over his last three relief appearances. The 25-year-old has held opponents scoreless in four of his six appearances while posting a 2.13 ERA (3er/12.2ip) with nine strikeouts.

SHACK HACKED: Aaron Shackelford blasted his team-leading 11th home run of the season last night, notching his first home run since June 21 (1) vs. Columbus. The lefty slugger finished the night 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly and solo home run that drove in two runs. The 26-year-old is hitting .241 (54-for-224) with his 12 doubles, a triple, 38 RBI and a .810 OPS to go along with his home run total.

PUTTING IT IN PLAY: Indianapolis' offense has the second least strikeouts in the International League this week against Memphis, having struck out only 28 times in 180 plate appearances. Last night was the third time in five games where the team has drawn more walks than strikeouts.

BREAK A STREAK, START A STREAK: After recording a career-high 20-game hitting streak from May 24-June 18, Miguel Andújar is at it again with his three-hit performance last night extending a current hitting streak to 10 games dating back to June 29. Over his past 10 contests, Andújar is hitting .422 (19-for-45) with three extra-base hits, 12 RBI and .982 OPS. A torrid month of June in which he hit .362 (34-for-94) with 10 doubles, one triple, three home runs, 23 RBI and 1.015 OPS led to him being named the Indians Player of the Month on Friday prior to the game. Since returning to the Indians lineup on May 24 after being designated for assignment by Pittsburgh, he is hitting .404 (65-for-161) with 30 runs scored, 14 doubles, six home runs, 41 RBI and a 1.068 OPS while hitting safely in 34 of 38 games. The 28-year-old currently ranks among International League full-season qualifiers in batting average (2nd, .361), hits (T-5th, 90), doubles (T-6th, 22), OPS (T-8th, .992), on-base percentage (9th, .421), RBI (T-9th, 56) and slugging percentage (10th, .574).

TODAY: The Indians and Redbirds will play the series finale of their six-game set at Victory Field today at 1:35 PM ET at Victory Field. After taking five of six games at Louisville, the Indians have won three of five so far against Memphis this week and have clinched at least a series split with the Redbirds. The Indians are 11-6 in their last 17 games - which is tied with Iowa for the most wins in the league since June 21. This week is the second of two matchups this season between the Indians and Redbirds, their first meeting came at AutoZone Park in Memphis from April 18-23 when Memphis took five of the six games. Today, southpaw Jose Hernandez will open for Indianapolis in his third outing of his rehab assignment. Hernandez has not allowed a hit in 1.2 scoreless innings. Cam Alldred (5-1, 4.07) is set to follow and make his 19th outing of the season and third this year against Memphis. Countering today for the Redbirds is lefty Matthew Liberatore (4-1, 3.13), who will make his third start against Indy this season. The Indians have tagged Liberatore for seven runs on 12 hits in 10.2 innings over his two starts this season.

CAM ON THE BUMP: Southpaw Cam Alldred will make his 19th appearance of the season today vs. Memphis following opener Jose Hernandez. On June 29, Alldred recorded a career-high eight strikeouts last night in his last start. Today will be his 11th relief appearance, he 3-0 with 6.23 ERA (12er/17.1ip) in relief. Since he began making starts, he has become a steady force in Indianapolis' pitching rotation. Since May 5, he is 4-1 with a 3.53 ERA (17er/43.1ip), 38 strikeouts, 1.11 WHIP and .220 average against in 12 games (seven starts). Alldred is 2-1 and owns 3.08 ERA (13er/38.0ip) with 36 strikeouts and 1.08 WHIP in eight starts this season.

THIS DATE IN 2006: In the final game before the All-Star break, starter Marty McLeary struck out 11 batters in 6.1 innings against Toledo en route to a 6-2 Indianapolis win at Victory Field. McLeary was in line for the loss as he surrendered two earned runs in the sixth inning, but Indy tied up the game in the bottom of the sixth. Chris Richard then hit a three-run homer during a four-run eighth. McLeary finished the season with a team-leading 115 strikeouts and 2.68 ERA.

