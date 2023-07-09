Lehigh Valley and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Postponed

MOOSIC, PA (July 9, 2023) - Sunday's game between the Lehigh Valley IronPigs and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, slated for 1:05 P.M. at PNC Field, has been postponed due to impending inclement weather. The RailRiders and IronPigs will make the game up on Wednesday, August 23, with a single-admission doubleheader starting at 5:05 P.M.

Tickets for today's game can be exchanged for any remaining home game during the 2023 season. Find out more on the RailRiders Rain Policy at swbrailriders.com/ballpark/railriders-rain-policy.

Today's CHAMP jersey giveaway has been rescheduled for Sunday, July 23, when Scranton/Wilkes-Barre hosts the Worcester Red Sox. The first 500 kids 12 and younger will get this custom jersey courtesy of Casey Dental.

The RailRiders are idle until Friday when they travel to Harbor Park to play the Norfolk Tides in a three-game set. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's next homestand begins on July 18. For more information on the upcoming series or to purchase tickets, visit www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

Second Half: 7-3

Overall: 41-43

