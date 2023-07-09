Bisons Enter Break with 8-2 Win in Rochester

ROCHESTER, NY - The Buffalo Bisons scored early and never relinquished their lead on Sunday in an afternoon affair with the cross-region rival Rochester Red Wings at Innovative Field in Rochester.

To start the scoring for Buffalo, Davis Schneider, the third batter of the game, smacked a 2-0 pitch over the right field fence to make the score 1-0 Bisons.

The Herd piled on in the top of the second. LJ Talley led off the inning and reached on an error, then promptly stole second base. Luis De Los Santos followed that with a single, which moved Talley to third. Jamie Ritchie grounded into a fielder's choice but scored Talley. Then Tanner Morris singled to center field and Spencer Horwitz walked to load the bases. Otto Lopez stepped to the plate and busted the game open with a bases-clearing double to right field, making the score 5-0, Buffalo.

Rochester came through with a run in the bottom of the third when Erick Mejia singled home Richie Martin, and another tally in the fifth off an RBI single from Travis Blankenhorn. After five frames, the score stood at 5-2 in favor of the visiting Bisons.

Buffalo extended its lead in the top of the eighth inning. Jordan Luplow, Talley and De Los Santos walked consecutively to start the frame. Next, Ritchie sent a ground ball through the infield to score Luplow and Talley. Then Morris lined a single to center to load the bases again, before Horwitz walked to push home De Los Santos, making the score 8-2 Buffalo.

Buffalo starter Casey Lawrence earned his team-leading fifth quality start of the season in the game, striking out three while allowing just one earned run in six innings of work. Brandon Eisert, Zach Pop and Hayden Juenger combined for three innings of scoreless relief for the Bisons. Juenger finished the game by striking out the Red Wings' Drew Millas to send the Rochester fans home disappointed, with Buffalo as the 8-2 winners on Sunday.

Following Sunday's game, play around professional affiliated baseball goes on halt for four days for the All-Star Break. The Bisons return from the break with a three-game series against the Toledo Mud Hens at Sahlen Field, which starts on Friday, July 14, at 7:05 p.m.

