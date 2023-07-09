Bulls Top Tides 5-2

DURHAM, NC - Durham third baseman Curtis Mead knocked a 2-run RBI, shortstop Tristan Gray mashed his 17th homer and the Bulls combined for eight scoreless in their 5-2 win over Norfolk on Sunday evening at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

The Bulls went scoreless until the sixth when RF Kameron Misner and 2B Vidal Brujan each knocked an RBI single before Mead's 2-run RBI extended Durham's lead to 4-0. Gray mashed his 17th homer in the following inning. 1B Ben Gamel, DH Ruben Cardenas and CF Greg Jones also recorded hits.

Durham reliever Erasmo Ramirez (4.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO) earned the victory, while Norfolk reliever Ofreidy Gomez (0.2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO) suffered the defeat.

The Bulls are back at home Tuesday, July 25th for a six-game homestand against the Chicago White Sox Triple-A Affiliate Charlotte Knights. First pitch is set for 6:35pm.

