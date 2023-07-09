Louisville Tallies 12 Runs in Series Finale Win at Toledo

TOLEDO, OH- Nick Martini homers, drives in three runs as the Louisville Bats (45-40) cruised to a 12-2 victory over the Toledo MudHens (38-48) in the final game before the All Star break. All nine starts hit safely for the sixth time this season.

Toledo scored first in the opening frame after a walk and a wild pitch from Bats righty Christian Roa later allowed a run to come across on a fielder's choice. Roa (0-2, 10.32) surrendered just the lone earned run through four innings of work while striking out a pair.

A leadoff double for Michael Siani followed by a single and a stolen base from Alejo Lopez set the Bats up with two on and one out in the top of the third before Matt Reynolds brought the pair home with an RBI single to give Louisville a 2-1 lead. Nick Martini extended the advantage in the following inning with a solo home run to make it 3-1 through four.

The Bats took control in the top of the fifth, plating four runs behind two walks and two base hits, highlighted by a two run single off the bat of Stuart Fairchild which brought the Louisville lead to 7-1.

The Bats struck again in the top of the sixth after Reynolds and Christian Encarnacion-Strand reached on a walk and a single to open the frame. Reynolds would come around to score after TJ Hopkins kept the line moving with an RBI single. With still nobody out, Nick Martini cleared the bases with a two run double and would later come around to score on a fielder's choice, stretching the lead to 11-1 Bats.

Brett Kennedy (3-2, 3.40) earned the win for Louisville after covering four innings of relief and allowing just one hit while striking out four.

Louisville struck one final time in the ninth after a sacrifice fly from Jhonny Pereda brought home Jose Barrero, who tripled to open up the inning.

The MudHens got one run back via a solo home run in the bottom of the ninth, but Bats righty Alan Busenitz (2-1, 2.40) worked around the damage to secure the 12-2 win.

The win sends the Bats into the All Star Break with a 45-40 record. They'll be back in action at home on Friday the 14th, with a 7:15 p.m. ET first pitch for game one of their series with the Nashville Sounds from Louisville Slugger Field.

