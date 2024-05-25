Walk-off Grand Slam Spoils Montgomery's Saturday Night Against Rocket City
May 25, 2024 - Southern League (SL)
Montgomery Biscuits News Release
MADISON, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits (24-20) dropped their contest 8-4 to the Rocket City Trash Pandas (22-21) on a walk-off grand slam by Denzer Guzman on Saturday night at Toytota Field.
Rocket City picked up their second walk-off win of the series. The Biscuits will go for a series split tomorrow.
Cole Wilcox put together his second quality start of the season. The right-hander allowed three runs over six innings in his second longest start of the season.
Trailing by a run in the fourth, Willy Vasquez laced a two-out, two-run triple to the right-field wall to give the Biscuits a 3-2 lead. Vasquez has a hit in each of the last three games and five hits and three RBI in the series.
Rocket City tied the game on a single in the fifth. Mason Auer's sacrifice fly in the eighth put the Biscuits back in front 4-3.
The Trash Pandas tied the game on a single in the ninth before the walk off by Guzman.
The series finale is on Sunday afternoon at Toyota Field. Ben Peoples will make the start for Montgomery while Caden Dana will start for Rocket City. The first pitch is at 2:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Sports Radio 740, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.
Images from this story
|
Montgomery Biscuits at bat
(Mike Krebs)
• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...
Southern League Stories from May 25, 2024
- Lookouts' Epic Comeback Comes up Short - Chattanooga Lookouts
- Guzman's Granny Propels Rocket City to Walk-Off Win - Rocket City Trash Pandas
- Schultz and Iriarte Give up Only One Run in 7-1 Barons' Win - Birmingham Barons
- Blue Wahoos' Bats Come Alive, But Smokies' Alcantara Leads Team to Win - Pensacola Blue Wahoos
- M-Braves Win Sixth-Straight in Saturday Night Slugfest - Mississippi Braves
- Walk-off Grand Slam Spoils Montgomery's Saturday Night Against Rocket City - Montgomery Biscuits
- The Gooze Is Loose - Rocket City Trash Pandas
- Beach Chicken Debut Spoiled by Barons - Biloxi Shuckers
- Heart of a Shucker Community Fund Announces Donation to Military One Coast - Biloxi Shuckers
- Former Southern Miss, Pearl River CC Star Landon Harper Promoted to M-Braves - Mississippi Braves
- Game Info: Saturday, May 25 at Chattanooga Lookouts: 6:15 PM CT: AT&T Field - Mississippi Braves
- Aguiar's Strong Start Not Enough; Lookouts Fall 5-2 - Chattanooga Lookouts
- Shuckers, Brewers Announce Moves Prior to Saturday's Game - Biloxi Shuckers
- Game 5 Shuckers Preview - Birmingham Barons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Montgomery Biscuits Stories
- Walk-off Grand Slam Spoils Montgomery's Saturday Night Against Rocket City
- Pitching Staff Puts Together Gem, Leads Montgomery Past Rocket City
- Biscuits Walked-off by Trash Pandas in 7-6 Loss
- Biscuits Hang on for Dramatic 3-2 Win at Rocket City
- Biscuits Falter in Series Opener Against Trash Pandas