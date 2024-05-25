Walk-off Grand Slam Spoils Montgomery's Saturday Night Against Rocket City

MADISON, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits (24-20) dropped their contest 8-4 to the Rocket City Trash Pandas (22-21) on a walk-off grand slam by Denzer Guzman on Saturday night at Toytota Field.

Rocket City picked up their second walk-off win of the series. The Biscuits will go for a series split tomorrow.

Cole Wilcox put together his second quality start of the season. The right-hander allowed three runs over six innings in his second longest start of the season.

Trailing by a run in the fourth, Willy Vasquez laced a two-out, two-run triple to the right-field wall to give the Biscuits a 3-2 lead. Vasquez has a hit in each of the last three games and five hits and three RBI in the series.

Rocket City tied the game on a single in the fifth. Mason Auer's sacrifice fly in the eighth put the Biscuits back in front 4-3.

The Trash Pandas tied the game on a single in the ninth before the walk off by Guzman.

The series finale is on Sunday afternoon at Toyota Field. Ben Peoples will make the start for Montgomery while Caden Dana will start for Rocket City. The first pitch is at 2:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Sports Radio 740, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

