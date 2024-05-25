The Gooze Is Loose

May 25, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

MADISON, ALABAMA - A walk-off grand-slam homerun from shortstop Denzer Guzman gave the Trash Pandas an 8-4 win over the Biscuits Saturday night at Toyota Field.

Rocket City started the scoring for the first time this series by plating two runs in the first. An RBI single from first-baseman Sam Brown, and a wild pitch by Montgomery starter Cole Wilcox did the trick as the Trash Pandas raced to a 2-0 lead.

The Biscuits responded by scoring the next three runs of the game. In the second, designated hitter Heriberto Hernandez came across home on a fielding error from Rocket City third baseman Ben Gobbel. In the fourth, Montgomery third baseman Willy Vazquez laced a two-run triple to give the visitors their first lead.

In the fifth, Rocket City tied the game on an RBI single from rightfielder Eric Wagaman before Montgomery regained the lead in the eighth on a sac fly by rightfielder Mason Auer.

However, the Trash Pandas stormed back with five in the ninth inning on two hits against Biscuits stopper Alfredo Zarraga (L, 4). A hit-by-pitch and two walks loaded the bases with one out before catcher Tyler Payne lobbed a broken bat RBI single to center to tie the game.

That set the stage for Guzman who eviscerated a 1-2 offering over the leftfield wall. It was his second homer of the series and gave Rocket City the victory.

Getting the win for the Trash Pandas was reliever Michael Darrel-Hicks (W, 4) after he tossed two shutout innings with three strikeouts.

Rocket City had 13 hits for the game with Payne going 3-5 with an RBI and run scored. Centerfielder Nelson Rada extended his hitting streak to 11 by going 2-5 with a double and run. Brown finished 2-2 with a pair of singles and an RBI.

Montgomery had seven hits for the contest with leftfielder Dru Baker finishing 2-3 with two singles and a run scored.

The Trash Pandas and Biscuits will meet again Sunday afternoon with Rocket City going for the series win. First pitch slated for 2:35 p.m. Josh Caray will have the call on WZZN 97.7-HD2.

Probable Starters: Caden Dana (RCT) vs. Ben Peoples (MTG)

