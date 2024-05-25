Former Southern Miss, Pearl River CC Star Landon Harper Promoted to M-Braves

Pitcher Landon Harper with the University of Southern Mississippi

Pitcher Landon Harper with the University of Southern Mississippi

CHATTANOOGA, TN - The Atlanta Braves made a trio of roster moves on Saturday that impacted the Mississippi Braves roster. Former Southern Miss and Pearl River CC standout RHP Landon Harper was promoted to Mississippi from High-A Rome, RHP Patrick Halligan was transferred to Mississippi from Triple-A Gwinnett, and RHP JJ Niekro was placed on the 7-day IL.

Harper was the Atlanta Braves 14th-round selection in 2022 out of Southern Miss and began the season with the Rome Emporars, making nine appearances and one start. The 23-year-old posted a 2-2 record and 5.16 ERA (13 ER/22.1 IP), four walks, 22 strikeouts, and a 1.15 WHIP.

The Meridian, MS native spent the 2023 season with Low-A Augusta, going 6-3 with a 3.34 ERA over 72.2 innings pitched, 31 relief appearances, 69 strikeouts, to only 11 walks. Harper began his college career at Pearl River CC before transferring to Southern Miss for one season in 2022. He went 2-2 with a 3.30 ERA and 1.03 WHIP in his lone season for the Golden Eagles, logging 12 saves, nine walks, and 50 strikeouts in 43.2 IP. Harper was teammates with current M-Braves starter Hurston Waldrep on that club that advanced to the Super Regionals.

A two-sport standout at Northeast Lauderdale High School, Harper lettered four years in baseball and soccer. The Meridian native joins outfielder Brandon Parker on the current roster who are natives of the Magnolia State. Parker is from Saucier, MS, and played his high school ball at West Harrison before playing collegiately at Mississippi Gulf Coast CC. Prior to Parker, the last M-Braves player to be a native Mississippian was Austin Riley in 2017-2018.

The M-Braves will go for their sixth-straight win in game five of the series on Saturday at AT&T Field. First pitch is set for 6:15 pm CT with LHP Drew Parrish (3-3, 3.29) starting for Mississippi against RHP Chase Petty (4-2, 5.25) for Chattanooga. Coverage begins at 6:00 pm CT on 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.tv.

The M-Braves return to Trustmark Park for a Memorial Day Celebration on Monday, May 27. The first pitch is at 6:05 pm with a pregame C-17 flyover and Post-Game Fireworks presented by Milwaukee Tool. The M-Braves will wear a special Patriotic Jersey that will be auctioned off with benefits to 5th Squad. For tickets and information on the latest promotions, visit mississippibraves.com.

