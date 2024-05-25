Heart of a Shucker Community Fund Announces Donation to Military One Coast
May 25, 2024 - Southern League (SL)
Biloxi Shuckers News Release
BILOXI, MS - The Heart of a Shucker Community Fund, created in partnership with the Biloxi Shuckers and the Gulf Coast Community Foundation, has announced that the Military One Coast Foundation will be the recipient of a donation during the Shuckers' Memorial Day Weekend homestand.
"The Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce Military One Coast Division is honored to receive the Heart of a Shucker Grant," Military One Coast Liaison LaWanda Jones said. "As Military One Coast, our mission is to advocate for and volunteer with military installations and veterans, while also fostering the growth of veteran-owned businesses. Partnering with the Biloxi Shuckers enables us to further our initiatives and make a collective impact on our military community."
The donation was announced on Saturday, May 25, 2024 prior to the Shuckers game against the Birmingham Barons.
"We're honored to partner with Military One Coast with this donation," Shuckers Community Relations Manager, David Blackwell said. "Lawanda and her team do an outstanding job supporting several other military non-profits and it's allowed us to expand our reach. It's really awe-inspiring to see them accomplish so much."
