Game 5 Shuckers Preview

May 25, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







BIRMINGHAM BARONS (28-14) AT BILOXI SHUCKERS (18-25)LHP Noah Schultz (0-0, 0.00) | RHP TJ Shook (2-5, 4.46)Game #43 | Saturday - May 25, 2024 | 6:05 pm CT | MGM Park | Biloxi, MS

Upcoming Starters in Series

DATE TIME OPPONENT BARONS STARTERS OPPONENT STARTER

Sat, May 25 6:05 pm at Biloxi LHP Noah Schultz (0-0, 0.00) RHP TJ Shook (2-5, 4.46)

Sun, May 26 5:05 pm at Biloxi LHP Jake Eder (1-1, 4.91) LHP Nate Peterson (1-2, 3.58)

Tue, May 28 7:00 pm vs Rocket City RHP Mason Adams (2-3, 2.36) TBA

Wed, May 29 7:00 pm vs Rocket City LHP Ky Bush (3-2, 1.97) TBA

Thu, May 30 7:00 pm vs Rocket City RHP Drew Thorpe (7-1, 1.50) TBA

Fri, May 31 7:00 pm vs Rocket City RHP Jairo Iriarte (1-3, 2.89) TBA

LAST TIME OUT: Michael Turner had three hits and two runs scored as the Birmingham Barons won a 7-2 win before 3,356 at MGM Park on Friday night. The Barons pounded out 11 hits and had four players with two hits or more while the Barons have won four straight road games. Starting pitcher RHP Drew Thorpe (7-1, 1.50) threw another gem for Birmingham. Thorpe went 6.0 innings, only giving up three hits, one earned run, and one walk with four strikeouts. Thorpe leads the Southern League with seven wins and an ERA of 1.50. The Barons (28-14) scored first in the game when Michael Turner singled to right field, Jacob Burke singled to right field, Jason Mathews walked, and Terrell Tatum walked to force in Turner for the first run of the game. Jacob Gonzalez singled to left field, scoring Burke. The Barons led 2-0 early in the game with the run. In the bottom of the fifth inning, Noah Campbell homered to center field to make the score 2-1 Barons. In the top of the eighth inning, Turner had an infield single, Burke reached on an error, Tatum walked, and Gonzalez had a sacrifice fly, scoring Turner. Brooks Baldwin singled to load the bases, and Edgar Quero walked to force in Burke. Tim Elko doubled to left field, scoring Tatum and Baldwin, and the Barons broke open a close game and led 6-1 late in the game. In the top of the ninth inning, Burke walked, Matthews walked, Burke stole third, and Matthews stole second for a double steal while a throwing error to third base scored Burke, and the Barons led 7-1. In the bottom of the ninth inning, Carlos D. Rodriguez's fielder's choice scored Brock Wilken for the game's final run. Gonzalez had two hits and two RBIs, Baldwin had two hits, Elko a double and two RBIs, and Burke had two hits and three runs scored. The Barons go for their fifth win in a row in the six-game series at Biloxi. Recent call-up LHP Noah Schultz (0-0, 0.00) takes the mound for the Barons against Biloxi on Saturday night.

BARONS STARTING PITCHER: LHP Noah Schultz was drafted by the Chicago White Sox in the 1st round of the 2022 draft. A Vanderbilt commitment, he signed for $2.8 million. In 2023 he allowed a run in just one of his 10 Single-A outings while striking out 38 in 27.0 innings.

LEAGUE LEADERS: Brooks Baldwin leads the Southern League with a .362 average and is first in OBP with a .440 mark. Also, he is first in hits with 55. Edgar Quero is tied for second with seven home runs and first in RBIs with 33. Duke Ellis leads the league with 28 stolen bases. Wilfred Veras is sixth in average with a .295 average, tied for sixth in home runs with five, fifth in slugging percentage at .463 percent, 10th in OPS with a .777 mark, is tied in fourth in hits with 44, tied for eighth in doubles with 10, fifth in XBH with 15, and fourth in total bases with 69. RHP Drew Thorpe (7-1, 1.50) is first in wins with six and first in ERA. Mason Adams is fourth in the league with 51 strikeouts. Jairo Iriarte (1-2, 2.89) is second in strikeouts with 56 and while Ky Bush (3-2, 1.97) is third in ERA and fifth in strike outs with 50 in the Southern League.

PROSPECT RANKINGS: The Barons current active roster features 12 of the White Sox's Top 30 prospects (according to MLB.com): LHP Noah Shultz (No. 2), RHP Drew Thorpe (No. 3), catcher Edgar Quero (No. 4), infielder Jacob Gonzalez (No. 7), RHP Jairo Iriarte (No. 9), LHP Jake Eder (No. 10), LHP Ky Bush (No. 17), RHP Mason Adams (No. 19), infielder Brooks Baldwin (No. 24), outfielder Wilfred Veras (No. 25), RHP Anthony Hoopii-Tuionetoa (No. 28), and outfielder Jacob Burke (No.30).

SOUTHERN LEAGUE STANDINGS

North | 1st Birmingham 28-14 (---) | 2nd Tennessee 25-18 (3.5) | 3rd Rocket City 21-21 (7.0) | 4th Chattanooga 12-33 (16.5)

South | 1st Montgomery 24-19 (---) | 1st Pensacola 23-20 (1.0) | 3rd Mississippi 20-23 (4.0) | 3rd Biloxi 18-25 (6.0)

LAST SERIES vs Biloxi

5/21/24 | 6:35 PM | W 6-2 | 25-14 | WP - J Eder (1-1) | LP - N Peterson (1-3) | 1,920 | 2:29

5/22/24 | 6:35 PM | W 8-4 | 26-14 | WP - A Coffey (4-1) | LP - J Yeager (1-4) | 1,455 | 3:04

5/23/24 | 6:35 PM | W 5-4 | 27-14 | WP - C Freeman (2-0) | LP - B Holub (0-1) | S - J Mikel (1) | 2,141 | 2:325/24/24 | 6:35 PM | W 7-2 | 28-14 | WP - D Thorpe (7-2) | LP - J Misiorowski (0-1) | 3,356 | 2:52

Southern League Stories from May 25, 2024

