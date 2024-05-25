Shuckers, Brewers Announce Moves Prior to Saturday's Game

May 25, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that RHP Bradley Blalock has been optioned to Biloxi from the Brewers. INF Ben Metzinger has been placed on the Development List. The active roster stands at 28 players. Blalock will wear No. 36.

Blalock, who is set to start in the Sunday series finale against the Birmingham Barons, has a 2.27 ERA with 29 strikeouts over 35.2 innings in seven starts with the Shuckers this year. The Brewers recalled Blalock on Monday but did not appear in a game. Blalock is the Brewers' No. 17 prospect per MLB Pipeline .

