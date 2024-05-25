M-Braves Win Sixth-Straight in Saturday Night Slugfest

CHATTANOOGA, TN - The Mississippi Braves used a six-run first inning and staved off a Chattanooga Lookouts comeback to win 11-7 and extended their season-long winning streak to six games. Bryson Horne led a season-high 15-hit offense with a 4-for-5 night at the plate, and Cal Conley drove in four runs in the victory.

The win improves the M-Braves (21-23) to 14-8 in May, and they are just 3.0 games back of first-place Montgomery and two games back of second-place Pensacola in the Southern League South Division standings. The 14 wins in May are tied for the third-most wins in Double-A baseball.

The M-Braves sent nine batters to the plate in the top of the first inning, and matched a season-high with a six-run frame. Cody Milligan and Nacho Alvarez Jr. singled against former first-round pick Chase Petty, and then Drake Baldwin drew a walk. Keshawn Ogans cleared the bases with a double down the left-field line to make it 3-0. Tyler Tolve delivered an RBI single, and Geraldo Quintero reached on an error before Petty got his first out of the game. At 33 pitches, the Lookouts made a pitching change, bringing in Brooks Crawford. Conley greeted the new hurler with a two-run single to push the lead to 6-0.

Chattanooga (12-32) chipped away at the six-run deficit and eventually tied the game after scoring two runs in the second, third, and fifth innings. Jack Rogers hit a two-run home run to straightaway centerfield to tie the game in the fifth inning. Drew Parrish (W, 4-3) battled through 5.0 innings and earned the win despite giving up six runs on 10 hits. The left-hander walked one and struck out three in his ninth start of the year.

The game wasn't tied for long. Horne opened the top of the sixth inning with a double, moved to second on a ground out, and scored on a Brandon Parker sacrifice fly to make it 7-6. Mississippi tacked on three more runs in the seventh inning to go up 10-6. Quintero, Horne, and Conley had RBI knocks.

M-Braves reliever Trey Riley (H,1) tossed 2.0 shutout innings behind Parrish. Rolddy Munoz surrendered a run in the eighth inning but stranded the bases loaded. Quintero scored the M-Braves' 11th run in the top of the ninth after drawing a one-out walk. Horne smacked his fourth hit of the game to move the speedster to third, and he scored on Conley's fourth RBI of the game, a sacrifice fly.

Hayden Harris continued his dominance in the bottom of the ninth inning by striking out the side. He lowered his season ERA to 0.59 over 13 relief appearances. The 24-year-old left-hander has 27 strikeouts over 15.1 innings pitched.

On offense, Conley ran his hitting streak to five games, and Quintero scored three runs, plus upped his on-base streak to 10 games in the win. Tyler Tolve and Baldwin added two-hit nights. Horne's four-hit game was the third of his career but the first since 2022.

The M-Braves will go for their second-ever six-game sweep of a series on Sunday at AT&T Field. First pitch is set for 1:15 pm CT with Chattanooga starting RHP Kevin Abel (0-0, --). The M-Braves have not announced a starter. Coverage begins at 1:00 pm CT on 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.tv.

The M-Braves return to Trustmark Park for a Memorial Day Celebration on Monday, May 27. The first pitch is at 6:05 pm with a pregame C-17 flyover and Post-Game Fireworks presented by Milwaukee Tool. The M-Braves will wear a special Patriotic Jersey that will be auctioned off with benefits to 5th Squad. For tickets and information on the latest promotions, visit mississippibraves.com.

