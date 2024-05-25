Beach Chicken Debut Spoiled by Barons

May 25, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers' Noah Campbell on game night

(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Mike Krebs) Biloxi Shuckers' Noah Campbell on game night(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Mike Krebs)

BILOXI, MS - For the first time in franchise history, the Biloxi Shuckers (18-26) played as the Biloxi Beach Chickens, but six early runs by the Birmingham Barons (29-14) spoiled the debut in a 7-1 loss at Shuckers Ballpark on Saturday night.

After Shuckers' starter TJ Shook and Barons' starter Noah Schultz traded perfect first innings, the Barons opened a 1-0 lead on an RBI single in the second from Jacob Burke. They extended the lead to 2-0 a batter later when Tyler Neslony singled to left. In the third, the lead doubled to 4-0 on an RBI double from Jacob Gonzalez and an RBI single from Brooks Baldwin. Tim Elko made it a 6-0 Barons' lead later in the inning with a two-run shot to left, his second of the series.

In his Double-A debut, Barons' starter Noah Schultz faced one over the minimum and tallied four scoreless innings on the hill. For the Shuckers, Russell Smith tossed three scoreless and hitless innings in relief of TJ Shook, who exited after the third.

In the eighth, the Barons tacked on their seventh run of the night with an RBI single from Jacob Gonzalez. Biloxi tallied their only run of the day in the bottom of the ninth when Eric Brown Jr. reached on a walk and stole second. Mike Boeve then tallied his 12 th multi-hit performance of the season with Biloxi and drove in Brown Jr. with an RBI single, making it 7-1.

Jairo Iriarte (2-3) earned the win after five relief innings with five strikeouts. Shook (2-6) took the loss for Biloxi.

The Shuckers will conclude their series with the Barons on Sunday at 5:05 p.m. Bradley Blalock (3-1, 2.27) will make his eighth start of the year against Jake Eder (1-1, 4.91) for Birmingham. The world-famous Bluey and Bingo will be at the ballpark for Fun Day Sunday. The duo will be available for pictures and meet-and-greet opportunities throughout the game. Be one of the first 125 fans at the ballpark for a specialty Shuckers poster presented by Mele Printing! Select players will also be available for pregame autographs in the Shuckers Shop prior to the game. Fans can save over 35% with a Fun Day Sunday package that includes a Reserved Level seat and a voucher for a hot dog, chips and a soda or water for only $19 per person with a four-person minimum. Fans can also have a catch on the field and run the bases following the game. Fans can listen live on Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 4:45 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2024 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.