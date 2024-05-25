Aguiar's Strong Start Not Enough; Lookouts Fall 5-2

May 25, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Chattanooga Lookouts pitcher Julian Aguiar only allowed one run over seven innings in the team's 5-2 loss to the Mississippi Braves. In May, the right-hander is now 0-1 with a 1.80 ERA and 21 strikeouts to just four walks.

Star Wars Night started off strong for the Lookouts, Mat Nelson singled in the second and scored the first run of the day on a Nick Northcut double. Mississippi tied it up an inning later, but in the fourth inning, the home team answered back when Fransico Urbaez tripled and scored on a throwing error.

With Aguiar on the hill, the Lookouts lead lasted until the eighth inning. A walk a single and a wild pitch put runners on second and third with no outs. An error and two wild pitches led to two more Mississippi runs and an RBI double by Tyler Tolve capped off the four-run inning.

With the loss Chattanooga is now 12-31 on the year, but looks to get back in the win column tomorrow on Military Appreciation Night presented by The Barn Nursery.

