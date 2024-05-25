Lookouts' Epic Comeback Comes up Short

May 25, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







The Chattanooga Lookouts came back from a first-inning six-run deficit, but could not stop the Braves bats in their 11-7 loss.

In the first inning, the Braves offense kicked into gear right away. The first three batters reached bases and then Keshawn Ogans delivered a bases-clearing double to make it 3-0. The away team then tacked on three more runs to increase their lead to six.

Chattanooga began to chip away at the lead in the second when Ruben Ibarra delivered a two-run double. An inning later Miguel Hernandez struck a two-run double of his own to cut the Braves' lead to two. After a scoreless fourth, Jack Rogers delivered a game-tying home run to knot the game at six.

The lead was short-lived as a sacrifice fly by Mississippi in the seventh gave them the lead. They proceeded to add two more insurance runs that inning and one more in the ninth. In the loss, Braxton Roxby delivered 3.2 scoreless innings.

On Sunday, the team will play as the Malmo Oat Milkers at 2:15 p.m. Gates will open at 1:00 p.m.

