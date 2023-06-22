Walk-off and Seven-Run Bottom 6 Headline Mustang Double-Header Sweep

The Mustangs sweep a double-header against the Northern Colorado Owlz.

Game one ended on a walk-off by first-baseman Gabe Wurtz to left field as the Mustangs (12-15) came from behind down 5-2 in the bottom of the seventh inning.

The last try rally started off with a single by John Michael Faile as he picked up his second hit of the ball game, followed by a Luke Fennelly single to extend his hitting streak to seven games, and a bunt single by pinch hitter Tyler Wilber to load the bases. Connor Denning grounded out to second base to score Faile, and Jalen Garcia reached on an intentional walk to bring up Gabe Wurtz, who singled to left to score two more runners and give the Mustangs a 6-5 win.

McLain Harris (2-1) is the winning pitcher after tossing one scoreless inning giving up just one hit with a walk. Right-hander Nate Jenkins gave up one run on two hits and two walks in the sixth inning, while starting right-hander Jalen Evans tossed five strong innings giving up just three runs all earned on four hits, two walks and a hit batter while picking up three strikeouts.

Left-hander Cory Wills (1-2) picks up the loss for Northern Colorado (13-13).

In game two, the Mustangs came from behind to take the lead three separate times. The first time in the bottom of the second, as new coming first-baseman Jason Ajamian hit a double to lead off the frame. Second baseman Wyatt Crenshaw picked up his first RBI double of his career to score Ajamian. With nobody out, right-fielder Bryce Donovan hit Crenshaw home on a 4-6-3 double play to give the Mustangs a 2-1 lead.

The Owlz picked up two runs in the third on an RBI double by right-fielder Euro Diaz off starting left-hander Pat Maybach. Third-baseman Dakota Popham singled to follow the act to score another run to make it 3-2.

Billings responded with a three-spot on a three-run home run by third-baseman Mitch Moralez to score designated hitter Connor Denning and shortstop Tyler Wilber to give the Mustangs a 5-3 lead.

The Owlz fired back with a three-spot of their own in the top of the fourth, as designated hitter Jackson Coutts hit an RBI single. With two outs in the inning, right-fielder Euro Diaz hit a single to left-fielder Gabe Wurtz, scoring one run immediately. Wurtz delivered a bullet to catcher Brady West, who applied the tag for what could have been out number three. However, umpires ruled interference on the shortstop Wilber to score the second run and give the Owlz a 6-5 lead.

Mustangs tied it at 6 in the bottom half of the fourth on a sacrifice fly to center by Wurtz to score center-fielder Jalen Garcia.

The game stayed tied at 6 until the bottom of the sixth, when the Mustangs exploded for seven runs. Right-fielder Bryce Donovan walked to start the inning, and Garcia laid down a sacrifice bunt. Denning walked to put runners on at first and second, and Wurtz came up clutch for the second time tonight, blooping a single to right, scoring Donovan to make it 7-6. Wilber walked to follow the base hit, with a sacrifice fly by Mitch Moralez, the third sacrifice hit of the game, to score pinch runner Luke Trueman and give the Mustangs an 8-6 lead. Ajamian walked to load the bases for second-baseman Wyatt Crenshaw, who hit his third double of the night - this one for two runs, scoring Wurtz and Wilber. West followed with a three-run homer to give the Mustangs an 8-6 lead.

Right-hander Tyler Statler closed it out in the top of the seventh, giving up three runs, two earned, on three walks and one hit while striking out the last two batters to give the Mustangs their eighth win in 10 ball games.

The Mustangs try for the series win against the Northern Colorado Owlz at 6:35 p.m. Friday with pre-game coverage at 6:15 on ESPN 910/105.5 FM or ESPN910.com. You can also watch every pitch on FloSports.

