Penrod Leads PaddleHeads Past Chukars in 7-0 Victory

June 22, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







IDAHO FALLS, ID- The PaddleHeads starting rotation had been a strong point in the first 2 games of a 3 game set opposite the Idaho Falls Chukars at Melaleuca Field. Both Alfredo Villa, and Kelvan Pilot picked up wins on the mound in each of the first 2 games of the series. The PaddleHeads were also in search of their first sweep on the road this season. The offense for Missoula was also outstanding in the first 2 games of the series scoring 28 runs over that span. Missoula's offense would have another solid evening with a pair of former Chukars leading the charge. Zach Penrod would be the highlight however delivering his best outing in a PaddleHead uniform.

Penrod would never allow the Chukars to build any momentum in 7 stellar innings. The Idaho native would not allow a single run over those innings on 3 hits while striking out 7 to earn his 3rd win of the season. Thomas DeBonville, and Patrick Chung would do the rest offensively with the pair finishing with 3 hits apiece as the PaddleHeads completed the sweep over the Chukars in a 7-0 victory.

