Bullpen Locks It Down in One-Run Victory

FLATHEAD VALLEY, MT. - The Glacier Range Riders (13-11) got their first win of the series with the Great Falls Voyagers (8-16) Wednesday night with a narrow 6-5 victory. The bullpen trio of Joe Kinsky, Roy Robles, and John Natoli, all threw 1-2-3 innings before Justin Coleman came on for a three up-three down ninth to get a save and clinch a finish which saw the final 13 Voyagers retired in a row.

The scoring came early for both sides as Great Falls tallied two runs right away in the top of the first. Glacier answered with a two-out RBI single from Ben Fitzgerald in the bottom of the first before a dropped catch in center field resulted in Fitzgerald scoring all the way from first to tie the game. On the ensuing pitch, Crews Taylor slapped an opposite field shot over the fence in left field to make it 4-2.

More runs came in the third when the visitors tallied one in the top of the frame. Glacier answered with a clutch two-run knock from catcher Matt Clayton to flip the score up to 6-3. Great Falls would hit a two-run blast in the next inning, but six runs would hold up to be enough for the win.

Pat Miner picked up the win, going five innings and striking out five. Coleman notched his first save of 2023 by striking out the first two batters in the top of the ninth before getting the final out via a 6-3 groundout. Coleman has the most saves in Glacier history with seven.

The Range Riders and Voyagers match up again tomorrow night at 7:05 PM at Glacier Bank Park.

