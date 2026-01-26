Bothwell Signs with MLB Program

KALISPELL, MT - Former Glacier Range Riders left-handed pitcher Ty Bothwell has signed a contract with the Washington Nationals, becoming the ninth player in Range Riders history to sign an affiliated contract.

Bothwell is coming off a historic 2025 campaign in which he won Pioneer League Pitcher of the Week honors twice and set a new league record for strikeouts in a single season.

Bothwell's professional career began in Glacier during the summer of 2024, when he made his debut on August 25, 2024, against the Missoula Paddleheads at Glacier Bank Park, tossing four innings. His next start quickly foreshadowed what was to come, as he fired 5.2 scoreless innings against the Billings Mustangs while striking out 11. Bothwell would go on to start the final game of the postseason that year, delivering five shutout innings for the Range Riders in the 2024 PBL Championship.

In 2025, Bothwell emerged as a cornerstone of a pitching staff that finished as the best, statistically, in franchise history. He ranked among the team's top three pitchers in starts, wins, innings pitched, and strikeouts. After breaking the Range Riders' single-season strikeout record of 92 in early August, Bothwell continued to raise the bar, setting a new Pioneer League record with his 130th strikeout in his final start of the season at Idaho Falls.

"Ty earned every bit of this opportunity," said Range Riders Manager Todd Pratt. "From the day he arrived, he showed the work ethic, competitiveness, and maturity you want in a professional pitcher. Watching his growth over the past two seasons has been special, and we couldn't be prouder to see him move on to the next level," Pratt said.

Prior to joining Glacier, Bothwell put together an outstanding five-year career at Indiana University, cementing himself as one of the most accomplished pitchers in program history. He finished fifth all-time at IU with more than 200 career innings pitched and served as the ace of the 2024 Hoosiers squad that advanced to the Knoxville Regional. Bothwell started the regional opener against Southern Miss and led Indiana to victory.

"I'm so thankful for the opportunity with the Range Riders and their coaching staff," said Bothwell. "The developmental program there is the best in independent baseball, and you can see the results with how many players, and even coaches, have moved up after being a part of it."

The Glacier Range Riders continue to set the standard within the Pioneer League for advancing players to the next level. In addition to nine players signing affiliated contracts out of Glacier, two former Range Riders-Logan VanWey and Jonathan Pintaro-made their Major League Baseball debuts last season, numbers that outpace the rest of the league and much of independent baseball.

Bothwell will report to the Nationals' spring training camp before being assigned to a Washington minor league affiliate ahead of the 2026 season.

The Glacier Range Riders are an MLB Partner League baseball team located in Kalispell, Montana. Established in 2022, the Range Riders compete in the Pioneer Baseball League (PBL) and will begin their fifth season of play in May. To learn about the team, visit GoRangeRiders.com.







