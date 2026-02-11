Rusch, Nola Sign with MLB Programs

Published on February 11, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Glacier Range Riders News Release







KALISPELL, Mont. - Glacier Range Riders Pitching Coach Glendon Rusch and Assistant Coach Austin Nola have both signed with Major League programs for the 2026 season. Rusch joins the Los Angeles Angels' Minor League program as a pitching coach, and Nola accepted a position with the Seattle Mariners as bullpen coach.

Rusch pitched for five teams during his 12-year MLB career, compiling 1,088 strikeouts and 67 wins. Rusch was traded to the New York Mets in 1999, where he met catcher Todd Pratt, the current manager of the Range Riders, who recruited him to the club's coaching staff.

Rusch's 2025 pitching staff excelled, setting a new team ERA record while numerous individual marks were also established. Lefty Ty Bothwell set a Pioneer Baseball League independent-era record with 130 strikeouts on the year, Jacob Hasty set a new Range Riders ERA low of 1.45, and Luke Schafer tied the franchise record for wins in a season. Starter Grant Taylor pitched the first-ever nine-inning complete game in franchise history, led the PBL in innings pitched, and set a new Range Riders record with 114.2 innings in the 2025 season.

"Huge thank you to the Range Riders family for giving me the opportunity to get back on the field with such a great group of coaches," Rusch said. "I'm going to miss them, but I couldn't be more excited to work with and develop young pitchers with the Angels organization."

Nola was a catcher and infielder with more than 350 big-league games under his belt, spending time last season with the Colorado Rockies. He has been an advisor for the Range Riders for multiple seasons and joined the team as an assistant coach in the second half of the 2025 campaign. He worked closely with not only the catchers, but also helped late-season additions to the team find their stride at the plate.

"My stint with the Range Riders helped me realize that after my playing days, there are still ways to help people - and that's something I've made part of my game the last couple year," Nola reflected. "I'm thankful for the opportunity because it gave me a chance to help pitchers, help my team, do the best of being a servant leader, and get a first look at what my life could be once I fully transitioned to coaching."

In the offseason, Nola taught lessons at Glacier Bank Park, helping ensure aspiring players in the Flathead Valley have access to the highest-quality training, technology, and facilities in all of Montana.

"Whether it's players, coaches, or staff, we want people to join our team, work hard, and earn an opportunity at the next level," said Manager Todd Pratt. "To have three players and a pair of coaches make it to the Majors or an MLB affiliate over the last year gives us confidence that we are building one of the best programs in professional baseball, and I couldn't be happier for all of them, especially Glendon and Austin."

The Glacier Range Riders are an MLB Partner League baseball team located in Kalispell, Montana. Established in 2022, the Range Riders compete in the Pioneer Baseball League (PBL) and will begin their fifth season of play in May. To learn about the team, visit GoRangeRiders.com.







Pioneer League Stories from February 11, 2026

Rusch, Nola Sign with MLB Programs - Glacier Range Riders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.