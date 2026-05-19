Cooper Signs with Angels, Becomes 12th Former Range Riders Player to Ink Affiliated Deal

Published on May 18, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Glacier Range Riders News Release







KALISPELL, Mont. - The Los Angeles Angels have signed Glacier Range Riders relief pitcher Luke Cooper, bringing the total number of Range Riders players to sign directly with an MLB organization to 12.

Cooper arrived in the Flathead Valley fresh off his college career in 2024 and quickly established himself as a high-leverage arm in the bullpen. In his rookie season, he made 26 appearances, with one save and 33 strikeouts. In 2025, he became an even more vital piece of the relief corps, delivering a 3.60 ERA, three saves, and 74 strikeouts in 50 innings pitched. Cooper also set a new franchise record with 45 appearances, a mark he shares with Jacob Hasty.

"Luke's a great example of what this league and this organization can do for a player who's willing to put in the work year after year," said Manager Todd Pratt. "He kept developing every season he was here, took advantage of every opportunity, and earned this chance with the Angels. We're proud of the player he became during his time with the Range Riders."

Cooper played collegiately at Kennesaw State University in Georgia, making 35 appearances over three seasons with the Owls. He recorded five wins and 55 strikeouts in 54 innings. Prior to KSU, he played at South Georgia State Community College, where he led the team in wins and strikeouts as a redshirt freshman.

Cooper leaves the franchise ranked among the top five in several key statistical categories for Range Riders relief pitchers, including 71 games pitched, 81.1 innings, and 107 strikeouts. Luke Cooper pitches for the Glacier Range Riders at Glacier Bank Park in 2025.

"This organization has truly changed my life," said Cooper. "To spend more than two years in the Flathead Valley with the Range Riders, building relationships and growing both as a player and as an individual, is something I'll always be grateful for. From ownership to the coaching staff, front office, and everybody behind the scenes, so many people believed in me and helped push me to become the best version of myself. The Valley became a second home for me, and I can't thank the fans and community enough for embracing me."

Cooper will join fellow Range Riders pitcher Luke Schafer in the Angels system immediately. He is the third member of the team's spring training roster to sign an affiliated deal in the past two weeks. With this signing, the Range Riders now have a league-leading dozen players who have moved on to MLB organizations, further widening the gap on the rest of the Pioneer League.







Pioneer League Stories from May 18, 2026

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