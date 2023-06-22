Chukars Lose 14-7 for Second Straight Night

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho - The Chukars and Paddleheads played game two of their six game home-and-home series on Wednesday evening.

Tom Walker got the start for Idaho Falls, while Kelvan Pilot was on the bump for the Paddleheads.

Missoula got the scoring started in the 1st thanks to an RBI double from Jared Akins. It was followed by a solo home run from Dondrei Hubbard in the top of the second inning, to make it 2-0 Missoula.

The Chukars tied the game in the bottom of the third inning when Sam Troyer got an RBI single, and was later brought home by Robb Paller.

The score would remain 2-2 until the 6th inning, when the Paddleheads put up a ten spot. They scored ten runs on six hits, while putting 13 batters up to the plate in the frame. Missoula continued for two more in the top of the seventh.

Idaho Falls got one run back in the eighth thanks to an RBI single from Alex Stinnett. They also got one in the ninth when Tyler Wyatt scored on an RBI groundout from Robb Paller.

At the end of the night, the Chukars dropped game two by a score of 14-7. Tom Walker dropped to 2-3, and Kelvan Pilot picked up his league-leading 5th win of the season.

The Chukars will try to salvage game three of this set on Thursday evening at Melaleuca Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05PM.

