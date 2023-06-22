10-Run 6th Inning Leads PaddleHeads Past Chukars

June 22, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







IDAHO FALLS, ID- The Missoula PaddleHeads offense was relatively quiet through the first 5 innings of Game 2 of a 3 game set opposite the Idaho Falls Chukars. After taking a lead in the early innings, Idaho Falls would battle back to knot things up at 2 runs apiece in the 3rd. Entering the 6th, the PaddleHeads offense had been held off the board in the previous 3 innings. To say things would turn around for the Missoula attack in the top of the 6th would be an understatement.

By the time the top of the 6th inning was brought to a close, the PaddleHeads had sent 12 batters to the plate fueling the flames of a huge rally. Furthermore, Missoula would tally 6 hits in the frame scoring an astounding 10 runs in the inning. This run total was a new season high for Missoula in one inning. The PaddleHeads would go on to cruise the rest of the way in a 14-7 victory. Missoula has scored 28 runs over the first 2 games of the series and will have a chance for their first road sweep of the season in the series finale from Melaleuca Field Thursday.

