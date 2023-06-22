Registration Still Open for MLB Play Ball Camp

There's still space available for the Billings Mustangs MLB Play Ball camp from 10 a.m. to noon this Saturday at Dehler Park.

This is a re-scheduled camp from Saturday, June 10th.

Kids will have a chance to meet Mustangs players and coaches while participating in a fun camp.

They'll also receive a meal and t-shirt with their free registration.

Parents can sign their kids up with this URL: https://urldefense.com/v3/__https:/mlbplayball.leagueapps.com/events/3951266__;!!EmxxgQ!uc5ZQN6WPkG-HNqgNs0AqA1IhGy120zIKvjFuQHabqubotEwYgNfppnGiFVp5cuasNZhUci0tc2x4wFYjGeOx6o_$

For any questions, call the Dehler Park office at 406-252-1241

