Registration Still Open for MLB Play Ball Camp
June 22, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Billings Mustangs News Release
There's still space available for the Billings Mustangs MLB Play Ball camp from 10 a.m. to noon this Saturday at Dehler Park.
This is a re-scheduled camp from Saturday, June 10th.
Kids will have a chance to meet Mustangs players and coaches while participating in a fun camp.
They'll also receive a meal and t-shirt with their free registration.
Parents can sign their kids up with this URL: https://urldefense.com/v3/__https:/mlbplayball.leagueapps.com/events/3951266__;!!EmxxgQ!uc5ZQN6WPkG-HNqgNs0AqA1IhGy120zIKvjFuQHabqubotEwYgNfppnGiFVp5cuasNZhUci0tc2x4wFYjGeOx6o_$
For any questions, call the Dehler Park office at 406-252-1241
• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...
Pioneer League Stories from June 22, 2023
- PaddleHeads Reliever Mark Timmins Signs with Los Angeles Angels - Missoula PaddleHeads
- Registration Still Open for MLB Play Ball Camp - Billings Mustangs
- Chukars Lose 14-7 for Second Straight Night - Idaho Falls Chukars
- Bullpen Locks It Down in One-Run Victory - Glacier Range Riders
- 10-Run 6th Inning Leads PaddleHeads Past Chukars - Missoula PaddleHeads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.