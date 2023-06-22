PaddleHeads Reliever Mark Timmins Signs with Los Angeles Angels

Missoula, MT. - Pioneer Baseball League ERA leader and second-year PaddleHead RHP Mark Timmins is off to Arizona after signing with the Los Angeles Angels Wednesday morning. Timmins posts a 1.47 ERA, allowing just three runs on 16 hits through 18.1 innings pitched in 2023. His 20 strikeouts against two walks make him a foreboding presence in both short and long relief out of the PaddleHeads bullpen.

Following Kamron Willman's signing with the Minnesota Twins on Monday, Timmins becomes the 15th PaddleHead to sign an MLB contract in the team's three seasons as an independent club.

Timmins joined the PaddleHeads for the 2022 season after graduating from the University of Nebraska-Omaha where he earned All Summit Second Team honors in his fifth year. Timmins started in 17 games for the PaddleHeads in 2022, striking out 67 batters through 84.1 innings pitched.

A starting pitcher for the entirety of his career prior to the 2023 season, Timmins is thriving in his new role out of the bullpen. He is on pace to set career bests in multiple statistical categories including ERA, strikeouts, and WHIP. Timmins has appeared in both short and long-relief situations for the PaddleHeads, proving to be a reliable and dynamic arm with a deadly slider.

"Mark showed up last year and has been a consistently great teammate and hard worker. He doesn't light up the radar gun, but he moves the ball around & does it with multiple arm slots. We couldn't be prouder of Mark and look forward to watching his career progress, " PaddleHeads manager Michael Schlact said.

Timmins will join the Arizona Complex League Angels, a Rookie League affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels.

The ACL Angels play out of Tempe Diablo Stadium in Tempe, Arizona, and compete against clubs affiliated with MLB teams in four different divisions across both the National and American Leagues.

The PaddleHeads look to sweep their away-stand against the Idaho Falls Chukars tonight before returning to Ogren Park Allegiance Field on Friday. Winners of 12 of their last 13 games, the PaddleHeads look to increase their six-game lead in the Pioneer League North Division, accelerating them to a fifth straight first-half championship title.

Listen to all the action on ESPN Missoula 102.9 FM or online at flobaseball.tv. Tickets for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday's games are available at www.gopaddleheads.com or by visiting the team's box office in the PaddleHeads Post store at 140 N. Higgins Ave.

