Waldichuk Shines in Somerset's 6-0 Shutout of SeaWolves

April 16, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Somerset Patriots News Release







Bridgewater, New Jersey -Ken Waldichuk (2-0) struck out nine over five scoreless innings to lead the Somerset Patriots (5-3) to a 6-0 shutout win over the Erie SeaWolves (4-4) at TD Bank Ballpark on Saturday evening.

Somerset pitchers struck out 17 total batters, with Barrett Loseke adding five and Derek Craft three in their two innings of scoreless relief each.

The Patriots jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first on an Elijah Dunham (2) home run.

Anthony Volpe laced an RBI double to left in the second, his first home hit, to put Somerset up 3-0. Volpe also added two runs scored to his line for the night.

Blake Perkins (1) hit a solo shot in the third and Andres Chaparro blasted a two-run homer in the seventh for the 6-0 final.

The 2022 Somerset Patriots season presented by Ford will continue at home with a 1:05 p.m. game against the Erie SeaWolves at TD Bank Ballpark on Sunday afternoon.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 16, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.