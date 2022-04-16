Henry, Lee and the Bullpen Toss 1-0 Shutout vs. Portland

April 16, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Harrisburg Senators scored one run and made that one run stand up in a 1-0 win over the Portland Sea Dogs Saturday night at FNB Field. Taylor Gushue homered leading off the bottom of the seventh to account for the only run of the game. Four Sens pitchers combined to shut out the Sea Dogs on three hits.

ON CAPITOL HILL

Cole Henry took the ball to start the game and went three innings allowing just a hit while striking out two. He faced just ten batters in his three innings of work. Andrew Lee followed with four sensational innings, striking out four and allowing just two hits. Brian Gonzalez earned the win and struck out the side in the eighth. Matt Brill retired the side in order in the ninth to pick up his fourth save in as many tries.

WITH THE GAVEL

Taylor Gushue homered, his first, leading off the seventh inning. As a team the Sens had just five hits, four singles. The only frame the Senators had more than one hit was the second when Mitch Longo and Justin Connell both singled.

FILIBUSTERS

The last time the Sens won 1-0 was last July 22 at Hadlock Field when they shut out the Sea Dogs. It was the first shutout this season for the Senators. The Senators have homered in consecutive games with Justin Connell hitting a solo shot Friday and Gushue's tonight. Harrisburg is going for a series split Sunday.

ON DECK

The Senators and Portland Sea Dogs play game six of their six-game series Sunday at 1:00 p.m. at FNB Field. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Harrisburg 96.5FM 95.3FM and 1400AM beginning at 12:45 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 16, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.