Roby's Multi-Homer Night Leads Richmond to Comeback Win

RICHMOND, Va. - Sean Roby's two home runs and four RBIs pushed the Richmond Flying Squirrels to an 8-4 victory against the Altoona Curve Saturday night at The Diamond.

It marked the third come-from-behind-win for Richmond (5-3) in the series. Roby has smashed five home runs in the last three games played.

Roby's explosive night began with a solo home run to lead off the fourth inning that cut the deficit to 4-1. He followed with a moonshot to left field in the sixth inning that carried 434 feet and made the score 4-2.

With the bases loaded in the seventh, a wild pitch by Zach Matson (Loss, 0-1) scored Jacob Heyward from third. Roby shot a two-RBI single that gave Richmond a 5-4 lead. Frankie Tostado produced an RBI single to put the Flying Squirrels ahead by two runs.

Brett Auerbach launched a two-run homer to increase the Richmond lead to 8-4. It was Auerbach's second home run on the season.

The Richmond pitching staff held steady, allowing no runs through 5.0 combined innings. Blake Rivera (Win, 1-1) totaled 3.0 scoreless innings, allowing one baserunner, and Chris Wright (Save, 1) fired 2.0 innings with two walks and two strikeouts.

Connor Scott opened the scoring for the Curve (3-5) in the second inning off a two-run home with Richmond starter Bryan Brickhouse on the mound.

Altoona extended its lead to 4-0 in the fourth after Nick Gonzales punched a double that scored two runs.

